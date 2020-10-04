The Eagles attempt to get their first victory of the season when they face the 49ers, the defending NFC champs, Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is under intense early-season scrutiny for Philadelphia. He has six interceptions and an unsightly passer rating of 63.9 in three games this season. There’s no reason to believe that a quarterback switch to rookie Jalen Hurts is at hand, but clearly the Eagles need Wentz to play better. They’re coming off a tie with the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, which dropped their record to 0-2-1, and squandered a 17-0 lead in their season-opening defeat to the Washington Football Team. Wentz must play without injured wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

The 49ers have two straight wins since an opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They played their previous two games at MetLife Stadium, beating the Giants and then the Jets, while spending a week The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia in between. The triumph over the Jets came with a slew of backups on the field after the Niners suffered a series of injuries against the Giants, later placing some of the blame on the MetLife turf.