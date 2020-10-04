The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: James and the Lakers have been in control for the first two games of the series. This is a must-win game for Miami to avoid going down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.
October 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
Pregame reading: NBA Finals have been a dud so far

Get caught up with some of the biggest NBA story lines ahead of tip-off:

October 4, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 3

By Ava Wallace

Well, here we are again. The Miami Heat’s big man Bam Adebayo (neck strain) and point guard Goran Dragic (foot) are out for Game 3, which means the Heat is likely in for another tough slog against the Los Angeles Lakers, who own a 2-0 lead in the series.

It will be interesting to see if Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra sticks with Miami’s zone defense or makes adjustments — by one metric, the Heat were successful in that it limited the Lakers’ layups and dunks. Los Angeles — not a great long-range shooting team — attempted 47 three-pointers Friday in its 124-114 victory, the most in franchise playoff history as well as an NBA Finals record. But the Lakers still managed an efficient shooting night behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who the shorthanded Heat just struggles to keep pace with no matter how hard it tries.

Will the Lakers continue to go for those trickier long-range shots (and why shouldn’t they)? Will fans see any adjustments from Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard, or is it hopeless trying to defend Davis with those guys? Will someone please put a mic on Udonis Haslem? Things to ponder before tip-off.