Well, here we are again. The Miami Heat’s big man Bam Adebayo (neck strain) and point guard Goran Dragic (foot) are out for Game 3, which means the Heat is likely in for another tough slog against the Los Angeles Lakers, who own a 2-0 lead in the series.

It will be interesting to see if Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra sticks with Miami’s zone defense or makes adjustments — by one metric, the Heat were successful in that it limited the Lakers’ layups and dunks. Los Angeles — not a great long-range shooting team — attempted 47 three-pointers Friday in its 124-114 victory, the most in franchise playoff history as well as an NBA Finals record. But the Lakers still managed an efficient shooting night behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who the shorthanded Heat just struggles to keep pace with no matter how hard it tries.