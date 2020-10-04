‘As we’ve said repeatedly, we expect to have new positive cases’
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, spoke to The Washington Post by phone Friday about the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans. Sills spoke before the news Saturday of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton testing positive and the league postponing Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game in Kansas City, Mo., until Monday or Tuesday.
You said in the offseason there will be positive tests. Yet you went through training camp and the first three weeks of the season with things going so well. What was your reaction to the outbreak on the Titans?
I think this is something we’ve been preparing for from the very beginning of our preparations. As we’ve said repeatedly, we expect to have new positive cases. No matter how careful everyone is or how stringent our protocols are, as long as this disease remains endemic in our society, it’s going to be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to avoid any new positive cases…
Two more in Titans organization test positive for coronavirus
The novel coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans continues to grow.
One additional Titans player and one more team staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
That means that 18 members of the organization, including nine players and nine non-players, have tested positive over the past week. The Titans’ facility remains closed and their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville has been postponed until Oct. 25. There are concerns that their Week 5 game also could be in jeopardy.
The league and the NFL Players Association are investigating the origins of the outbreak and the Titans could be disciplined by the NFL if they are found to have been in noncompliance with the sport’s coronavirus protocols, according to two people familiar with the league’s planning. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has said repeatedly that the Titans complied with all protocols.
‘No issue’ with Saints-Lions game after further testing
The NFL plans for the New Orleans Saints’ game in Detroit to be played as scheduled Sunday.
There is “no issue” with the Saints or the game after the rerun of a coronavirus test involving a New Orleans player, reportedly fullback Michael Burton, came back negative. That test initially had been returned as a positive result Saturday.
The Saints are to play the Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The Saints traveled Saturday to Detroit and received the initial result Saturday night. Further testing also was conduced of those found to have been in close contact but turned up no positive results.