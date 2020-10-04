Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, spoke to The Washington Post by phone Friday about the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans. Sills spoke before the news Saturday of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton testing positive and the league postponing Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game in Kansas City, Mo., until Monday or Tuesday.

You said in the offseason there will be positive tests. Yet you went through training camp and the first three weeks of the season with things going so well. What was your reaction to the outbreak on the Titans?