With Wisconsin and the area surrounding their city experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and the virus forcing the NFL to move Week 4 games, Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur sent a message to fans Saturday.

“I would just ask that everybody consider others,” LaFleur said. “I know the masks aren’t necessarily something we want to do … but we’ll do whatever’s necessary to keep everybody safe. To keep us able to play this game that we all love.”

Two NFL games were postponed because of outbreaks. After a number of positive tests among Tennessee Titans players and in the organization, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Oct. 25. After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, their game was postponed, tentatively scheduled for Monday or Tuesday pending further testing.

“In order to do that [continue with the NFL season], there comes a level of responsibility with that,” LaFleur, whose team plays the Atlanta Falcons Monday night in Green Bay, continued. “People have to protect one another, and just be very very cautious and mindful of what you’re doing out there. I think our guys have done a tremendous job, and with recent events with Tennessee, with New England, Kansas City, some of these other teams, we’re not invincible to this.

“This can affect anybody. And obviously the effects vary amongst different people and you don’t know what your risk level is. We are all in this together so I would continue to urge people to be responsible and respectful of everybody else.”