Raiders were fined $50k by the NFL for unauthorized locker room access
The NFL fined the Las Vegas Raiders $50,000 for an incident of unauthorized locker room access following their victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
The fine was confirmed Saturday by a person familiar with situation.
Access to teams’ locker rooms is restricted under the game-day coronavirus protocols for the season developed by the league and the NFL Players Association. The Raiders were found to have allowed an unauthorized person in their locker room.
The $50,000 fine came after the Raiders previously were fined $250,000 and Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 by the NFL for a violation of the league’s directive on wearing face coverings properly while on the sideline during games. Some Raiders players also may have violated league policy when they were seen without masks while attending a charity event held by tight end Darren Waller.
Patriots had no further positive test results Saturday night
The New England Patriots received no further positive test results Saturday night, a potentially encouraging sign for their delayed game in Kansas City, Mo., against the Chiefs.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, a person familiar with that result confirmed Saturday. The Patriots confirmed Saturday that they’d received a positive test result by a player Friday night but did not identify the player.
The lack of any further positive results in the testing of other Patriots personnel was confirmed Saturday night by a person with knowledge of those results.
The NFL announced Saturday that the game would be played Monday or Tuesday. The league might lean toward playing Monday if there are no further positive tests. The Chiefs confirmed Saturday that they were placing practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who reportedly tested positive, on their covid-19 reserve list. The NFL attributed the postponement of the game to positive test results on both teams.
The Patriots reportedly might travel Monday morning. They would have to be granted an exception to the sport’s coronavirus protocols, which prohibit teams from traveling to the site of a game on game day. The Patriots reportedly plan to start Brian Hoyer, rather than Jarrett Stidham, in place of Newton at quarterback.
NFL gives preliminary consideration to adding a Week 18 to season
The NFL has given preliminary consideration to adding an 18th week to its regular season schedule to allow the league to better accommodate the rescheduling of games postponed due to cases of the novel coronavirus.
The early consideration of a Week 18 is one of several steps being taken or mulled by the NFL as it deals with its first coronavirus crisis since the regular season began last month. The league plans to conduct a conference call Monday with the head coaches and general managers of all 32 NFL teams, stressing the importance of adherence to the in-season coronavirus protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
Meanwhile, as the league and NFLPA try to determine the origins of the outbreak involving the Tennessee Titans, the team could face discipline by the NFL if it is found to have been noncompliant with the coronavirus protocols.
The preliminary consideration of an 18th week to the season, Monday’s conference call and the possibility of disciplinary measures against the Titans were all confirmed Sunday by multiple people familiar with the NFL’s planning.
The 18th week is “a contingency that’s been discussed,” according to one person with knowledge of the deliberations. Another person cautioned that such talks are in the very early stages, however. According to that person, there has been “no serious discussion of Week 18 yet.”
Packers coach pleads with fans to help stop coronavirus in Green Bay
With Wisconsin and the area surrounding their city experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and the virus forcing the NFL to move Week 4 games, Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur sent a message to fans Saturday.
“I would just ask that everybody consider others,” LaFleur said. “I know the masks aren’t necessarily something we want to do … but we’ll do whatever’s necessary to keep everybody safe. To keep us able to play this game that we all love.”
Two NFL games were postponed because of outbreaks. After a number of positive tests among Tennessee Titans players and in the organization, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Oct. 25. After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, their game was postponed, tentatively scheduled for Monday or Tuesday pending further testing.
“In order to do that [continue with the NFL season], there comes a level of responsibility with that,” LaFleur, whose team plays the Atlanta Falcons Monday night in Green Bay, continued. “People have to protect one another, and just be very very cautious and mindful of what you’re doing out there. I think our guys have done a tremendous job, and with recent events with Tennessee, with New England, Kansas City, some of these other teams, we’re not invincible to this.
“This can affect anybody. And obviously the effects vary amongst different people and you don’t know what your risk level is. We are all in this together so I would continue to urge people to be responsible and respectful of everybody else.”
On Saturday, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich tweeted: “Our hospitalization numbers are higher than they’ve ever been, as of this morning’s count. Care about your friends and neighbors; listen [to] the experts; do the right thing.”
‘As we’ve said repeatedly, we expect to have new positive cases’
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, spoke to The Washington Post by phone Friday about the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans. Sills spoke before the news Saturday of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton testing positive and the league postponing Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game in Kansas City, Mo., until Monday or Tuesday.
You said in the offseason there will be positive tests. Yet you went through training camp and the first three weeks of the season with things going so well. What was your reaction to the outbreak on the Titans?
I think this is something we’ve been preparing for from the very beginning of our preparations. As we’ve said repeatedly, we expect to have new positive cases. No matter how careful everyone is or how stringent our protocols are, as long as this disease remains endemic in our society, it’s going to be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to avoid any new positive cases…
Two more in Titans organization test positive for coronavirus
The novel coronavirus outbreak on the Tennessee Titans continues to grow.
One additional Titans player and one more team staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
That means that 18 members of the organization, including nine players and nine non-players, have tested positive over the past week. The Titans’ facility remains closed and their game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville has been postponed until Oct. 25. There are concerns that their Week 5 game also could be in jeopardy.
The league and the NFL Players Association are investigating the origins of the outbreak and the Titans could be disciplined by the NFL if they are found to have been in noncompliance with the sport’s coronavirus protocols, according to two people familiar with the league’s planning. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has said repeatedly that the Titans complied with all protocols.
‘No issue’ with Saints-Lions game after further testing
The NFL plans for the New Orleans Saints’ game in Detroit to be played as scheduled Sunday.
There is “no issue” with the Saints or the game after the rerun of a coronavirus test involving a New Orleans player, reportedly fullback Michael Burton, came back negative. That test initially had been returned as a positive result Saturday.
The Saints are to play the Lions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. The Saints traveled Saturday to Detroit and received the initial result Saturday night. Further testing also was conduced of those found to have been in close contact but turned up no positive results.