Time Time Teams Network 1 1 Ravens at Washington CBS 1 1 Chargers at Buccaneers CBS 1 1 Seahawks at Dolphins Fox 1 1 Vikings at Texans Fox 1 1 Saints at Lions Fox 1 1 Browns at Cowboys Fox 1 1 Jaguars at Bengals CBS 1 1 Cardinals at Panthers Fox 4:05 4:05 Giants at Rams Fox 4:25 4:25 Colts at Bears CBS 4:25 4:25 Bills at Raiders CBS 8:20 8:20 Eagles at 49ers NBC

1 p.m. games

Last week against Denver, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans had a weird, rare line: He caught two passes for two yards and two touchdowns, joining Lee Folkins of the 1963 Cowboys and Howard Cross of the 1994 Giants as the only players to do that since 1950, according to Pro Football Reference. Less weird is how Tom Brady has shown signs of coming along. Brady had his best passing game since early in the 2019 season with 297 yards and three touchdowns. For the first time, Rob Gronkowski got involved in the offense, too. After being targeted four times in the first two games and catching two passes, he caught six of seven targets for 48 yards against the Broncos.

AD

AD

For the Chargers, rookie Justin Herbert is set to start again, with Tyrod Taylor still recovering from the errant injection he received before the team’s Week 2 game. In Week 3, Herbert passed for 330 yards in a loss to Carolina, becoming only the fifth player to throw for 300 or more yards in each of his first two starts. Rookie quarterbacks lost their past 10 games against Brady when he was with the New England Patriots, with eight defeats coming by double digits. In all, they were 1-15 against Brady (and, more accurately, Bill Belichick’s defenses). ...

There are hot starts, and then there’s what the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is doing. After he threw five touchdown passes in each of his past two games, Wilson can overtake one of Peyton Manning’s NFL marks Sunday at the Dolphins: If the Seattle quarterback tosses three touchdown passes against Miami, he would pass Manning for the most in the first four games of a season. Manning had 16 in the first four weeks of the 2013 season with the Broncos.

Seattle’s mantra is simple: Let Russ cook. Keeping him out of the kitchen has been impossible. His 14 touchdown passes in the season’s first three games broke Patrick Mahomes’s 2018 NFL record of 13. The Dolphins have a decent pass defense and Seattle to Miami is long haul, but Wilson seems to be a man on a mission. ...

Sunday’s train wreck alert goes to Browns at Cowboys. The Browns (2-1) have a winning record for the first time since 2014; it’s the Cowboys that have been perplexing. Last week, Dak Prescott passed for 472 yards — his second straight game with at least 450 — and three touchdowns, but the Cowboys lost, 38-31, at Seattle. And here’s a sobering thought: If not for the successful onside kick against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys would be 0-3. Instead, they’re 1-2 and thankful to be in the NFC East, where they’re tied for first.

4 p.m. games

AD

AD

In Chicago, the Bears will face the Colts in a game moved to late afternoon by the postponement of the Chiefs-Patriots game. For the Bears, it’s Nick Foles time. Last week, he played in his first game in nearly 10 months, replacing the benched Mitchell Trubisky, and he passed for three touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the Bears’ comeback win over the Falcons. Now Foles will start against visiting Indianapolis. Colts Coach Frank Reich brings special knowledge to the game. He “was the one who figured me out as a player” when both were with Philadelphia, Foles said last week. ...

The late-afternoon game that bears watching features the undefeated Buffalo Bills against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Bills’ Josh Allen has thrown for more than 300 yards in all three games after not doing so once in his first two seasons, but he had an adventurous outing against the Los Angeles Rams last week. On the game-winning drive, he was sacked, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after grabbing a defender’s face mask, converted on third and 22 and then threw an incomplete pass on fourth and eight with less than a minute left. But a pass interference call gave the Bills new life, and Allen tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft for the win.

Sunday night

Sometimes games look really good when the schedule is drawn up. The Eagles-49ers nightcap is one such game. The Eagles are cranky, coming off a 23-23 tie with the Bengals that raised questions about Coach Doug Pederson’s decision to punt late in overtime and about whether Carson Wentz should continue to be the starting quarterback. Pederson admitted almost immediately that he could have made a different strategic decision, but he said a change to rookie Jalen Hurts would be a “knee-jerk decision.”

AD

AD