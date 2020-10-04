Georgetown legends Patrick Ewing and Dikembe Mutombo never played together with the Hoyas, but the close friends are about to be united on the basketball court for the first time in a different way.

Mutombo’s son Ryan, a 6-foot-11 center in the high school Class of 2021, committed to play for Ewing’s Hoyas on Sunday night.

Ryan Mutombo is a four-star big man ranked 80th nationally by recruiting database 247 Sports, and he caps a solid recruiting class for Ewing, who begins his fourth year helming the Hoyas this fall. Mutombo joins three-star forward Jalin Billingsley, three-star guard Jordan Riley, three-star point guard Tyler Beard and guard Donald Carey, a Maryland native and graduate transfer from Siena.

“Ryan is a traditional, old-school center,” said Brian Snow, 247 Sports’ national recruiting analyst. “He is every bit of 6-11, has long arms and can run the floor and rebound. He should continue to develop his physicality going forward. He has been a bit of a late bloomer and has work to do in terms of lateral movement and with his athleticism, but in the right scenario he brings a valuable role to the Hoyas.”

Mutombo fills Georgetown’s final scholarship for 2021, a class Ewing used to restock the ballhandlers on his roster after losing guards James Akinjo and Mac McClung to transfer last season.

Mutombo continues a special legacy in committing to the Hoyas — he is the third second-generation big man to play at Georgetown, following Ewing’s son, Patrick Jr., and Alonzo Mourning’s son Trey.