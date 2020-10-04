Ryan Mutombo is a four-star big man ranked 80th nationally by recruiting database 247 Sports, and he caps a solid recruiting class for Ewing, who begins his fourth year helming the Hoyas this fall. Mutombo joins three-star forward Jalin Billingsley, three-star guard Jordan Riley, three-star point guard Tyler Beard and guard Donald Carey, a Maryland native and graduate transfer from Siena.
“Ryan is a traditional, old-school center,” said Brian Snow, 247 Sports’ national recruiting analyst. “He is every bit of 6-11, has long arms and can run the floor and rebound. He should continue to develop his physicality going forward. He has been a bit of a late bloomer and has work to do in terms of lateral movement and with his athleticism, but in the right scenario he brings a valuable role to the Hoyas.”
Mutombo fills Georgetown’s final scholarship for 2021, a class Ewing used to restock the ballhandlers on his roster after losing guards James Akinjo and Mac McClung to transfer last season.
Mutombo continues a special legacy in committing to the Hoyas — he is the third second-generation big man to play at Georgetown, following Ewing’s son, Patrick Jr., and Alonzo Mourning’s son Trey.