Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Ravens -14
Ravens take 14-0 lead in second quarter on Lamar Jackson’s 50-yard touchdown run
It was only a matter of time before Lamar Jackson got loose. On third-and-4 from midfield, the Ravens’ quarterback ripped of a career-long 50-yard touchdown run, thanks to a key block from lineman Bradley Bozeman. (Baltimore 14, Washington 0, 9:56 left in the second quarter)
Ravens lead 7-0 in second quarter after Washington misses a long field goal
Washington’s first sustained drive of the game culminated in a missed 54-yard field goal attempt by Dustin Hopkins that doinked off the left upright. Dwayne Haskins completed passes to Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson on the nine-play drive.
Gibson has been heavily involved in the first half. The rookie has a team-leading six carries for 19 yards and two catches for 35 yards. (Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 11:26 left in the second quarter)
Baltimore and Washington trade three-and-outs
After the Washington offense went three-and-out deep in its own territory, Baltimore began its next drive from its own 40-yard line. The Ravens didn’t manage to do anything with its good field position, as Lamar Jackson ran for a short gain before throwing a couple of deep incompletions.
With wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. inactive, cornerback Greg Stroman was expected to handle punt return duties for Washington. Stroman injured his foot on his first opportunity and is questionable to return. Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright is returning punts for Washington in his absence. (Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 14:42 left in the second quarter)
Ravens lead 7-0 in the first quarter after Washington turnover
After Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown used a double-move to get open and haul in a 33-yard pass from Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The short drive came after Baltimore forced the game’s first turnover, a fumble by Washington running back J.D. McKissic, who had the ball ripped from his grasp while fighting for extra yards after catching a pass in the flat. (Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 2:09 left in the first quarter)
Washington and Baltimore are scoreless in the first quarter
The Washington defense passed its first test against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore picked up a couple of first downs, but Daron Payne and Landon Collins combined to tackle Jackson well short of the line to gain on a third-down run from the Baltimore 30-yard line, forcing a Ravens punt. (Washington 0, Baltimore 0, 4:09 left in the first quarter)
Washington’s first possession results in a punt
Baltimore won the toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. After a nine-yard completion to Cam Sims on third-and-10 set up fourth-and-short at midfield, Ron Rivera left his offense on the field. Dwayne Haskins moved the chains with a successful quarterback sneak, but the drive stalled from there, as Matthew Judon sacked Haskins after a pair of short runs by Antonio Gibson. (Washington 0, Baltimore 0, 9:44 left in the first quarter)
Washington surprises Ron Rivera with cardboard cutouts; players wear ‘Rivera Strong’ T-shirts
Washington Coach Ron Rivera missed Wednesday’s practice and parts of Thursday’s workout due to treatments for the squamous cell carcinoma diagnosis he announced last month, but will be on the sideline on Sunday.
Washington players wore “Rivera Strong” T-shirts during pregame warm-ups and the team surprised Rivera with more than 400 cardboard cutouts of his friends and family in a section of the lower level at FedEx Field. Some of the faces in the new “Coach’s Corner” include current and former Carolina Panthers players, Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rivera’s dogs.
As a nod to former Washington great Bobby Mitchell’s number, the team’s charitable foundation donated $49 for every cutout to the American Cancer Society. Mitchell, who broke the Washington Football Team’s color barrier, died in April at 84.
What to watch for when Washington hosts Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
After committing five turnovers in an ugly 34-20 loss at Cleveland, the Washington Football Team returns home to face a motivated Baltimore Ravens team coming off its first loss of the season.
Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was responsible for four of Washington’s turnovers against the Browns, including three interceptions, and acknowledged this week that he needs to play better to give his team a chance. That won’t be easy against the Ravens, whose defense ranks 10th in DVOA and third in points allowed, even after giving up 34 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.
Haskins will be without wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., but the Washington QB’s favorite target, Terry McLaurin, is active.
Washington’s defensive depth took a hit against Cleveland, with Matt Ioannidis suffering a torn biceps that will sideline him for the remainder of the season and rookie defensive end Chase Young suffering a groin injury that will keep him out against the Ravens. The rest of Washington’s defense will have its hands full with a dynamic Baltimore attack led by third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning league MVP rushed for a season-high 83 yards on nine carries in Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he completed only 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards, his lowest total in 25 regular season starts. Washington struggled in its last matchup against a dual-threat QB, allowing Arizona’s Kyler Murray to throw for 286 yards and rush for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 loss in the desert.
Baltimore and Washington have split their six all-time meetings during the regular season, with Washington winning the last two in 2012 and 2016. Baltimore is a 14-point favorite Sunday, marking only the third time since at least 1978 that Washington has been an underdog of at least 13 points or more at home. Washington lost to the New England Patriots, 33-7, as 15.5-point underdogs last season.