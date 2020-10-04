After committing five turnovers in an ugly 34-20 loss at Cleveland, the Washington Football Team returns home to face a motivated Baltimore Ravens team coming off its first loss of the season.

Second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was responsible for four of Washington’s turnovers against the Browns, including three interceptions, and acknowledged this week that he needs to play better to give his team a chance. That won’t be easy against the Ravens, whose defense ranks 10th in DVOA and third in points allowed, even after giving up 34 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

Haskins will be without wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., but the Washington QB’s favorite target, Terry McLaurin, is active.

Washington’s defensive depth took a hit against Cleveland, with Matt Ioannidis suffering a torn biceps that will sideline him for the remainder of the season and rookie defensive end Chase Young suffering a groin injury that will keep him out against the Ravens. The rest of Washington’s defense will have its hands full with a dynamic Baltimore attack led by third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning league MVP rushed for a season-high 83 yards on nine carries in Monday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he completed only 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards, his lowest total in 25 regular season starts. Washington struggled in its last matchup against a dual-threat QB, allowing Arizona’s Kyler Murray to throw for 286 yards and rush for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 2 loss in the desert.