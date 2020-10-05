The game was postponed from its original spot late Sunday afternoon when Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus Saturday and, as of Monday morning, it remained by no means a sure thing until testing was completed and there were no positive results.

The Patriots and Chiefs are set kick off at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time in game broadcast by CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo taking over just after the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” ends.

To make room for one of the most highly anticipated games of the NFL season, kickoff for the regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons was pushed back 35 minutes to an 8:50 p.m. Eastern time kickoff.

Here’s how to set up your Monday:

Patriots vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS. Live stream: fuboTV

Falcons vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:50 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN. Live stream: fuboTV

The Patriots flew west Monday morning, having been granted an exception to NFL protocol that prohibits a team from traveling to a road game on game day. They used two airplanes, with one carrying the 20 or so people who were in close contact with Newton but have tested negative. Luckily for the team, it owns two planes.

The league’s post-covid exposure protocols are in effect for the Patriots and Chiefs, whose practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive over the weekend. Under enhanced protocols, all players and coaches and certain team staffers are subject to daily point-of-care testing in addition to the regular daily testing, even on game days; all players, coaches and staffers are required to wear masks on the practice field; players should also wear gloves on the practice field, with the lone exception being a quarterback’s throwing hand. Players are prohibited from gathering away from a team’s facility.

The Chiefs will be playing on consecutive Mondays. Last week, they beat the Baltimore Ravens in a marquee matchup on ESPN. They’re scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Kansas City, then turn around and play the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 6.

With Newton out, the 2-1 Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer for the first time this season as they appear on Monday night for the second time in four weeks. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 when Newton was stuffed at the goal line with three seconds left.