The Texans named O’Brien their general manager after last season, filling what had been a vacant position with the person already in charge. After one offseason and an 0-4 start to the season, the Texans fired O’Brien on Monday. He’ll be replaced as coach on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

In a statement, Texans owner Cal McNair thanked O’Brien and listed his accomplishments before saying, “Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league.” Intentional or not, it is telling McNair left out O’Brien’s work as general manager.

AD

AD

O’Brien’s tenure should have been celebrated in Houston, and he should have had a longer leash than a lousy quarter-season against a tough schedule. Under O’Brien, the Texans won the AFC South four times in six years, had only one losing season and drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson, a franchise cornerstone and one of the NFL’s brightest stars. They never became a true power, but they were frequently on the cusp.

But O’Brien earned an ignominious departure because his reach exceeded his grasp. Once Rick Smith stepped away from football after the 2017 season for family reasons, O’Brien attempted to fill the organizational power vacuum. Having worked for Bill Belichick in New England, O’Brien may have deluded himself into thinking he could run an organization like Belichick, making every decision from the practice field to the front office.

The folly of O’Brien trying to coach a team and run a front office became apparent this offseason. Believing he needed to find salary cap room for Watson’s contract extension, O’Brien traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a questionable haul. A second-round pick — 37th overall in April’s draft — was the best pick the Texans received, and they also took on the sizable contract of running back David Johnson in an era when sizable running back contracts are a widely undesired commodity.

AD

AD

O’Brien filled the hole Hopkins left at wide receiver by signing 30-year-old free agent Randall Cobb to a three-year, $27 million contract and trading a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-rounder. Those moves underscored one of O’Brien’s defining features as a general manager: He often solved problems by creating other problems. He rarely seemed to possess a coherent plan, instead plugging leaks only for another to spring.

Early last season, the Texans traded two first-round draft picks and a 2021 second-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would require a contract extension. Given the cost the Texans paid to acquire him, Tunsil had enormous leverage as he negotiated a three-year, $66 million contract — a deal that made keeping Hopkins more difficult.

But then again, big contracts filling up the salary cap is a weak excuse in the NFL. With a plan and creativity, as teams such as New Orleans and Kansas City have proved, teams can retain their star players. O’Brien lacked both. When an inability to protect Watson threatened the Texans’ season in 2019 — even after O’Brien used a first-round pick on tackle Tytus Howard — O’Brien the coach did what he had to do to fix the problem O’Brien the GM had created.

AD

AD

Those missteps continued to unravel until O’Brien felt he had to trade a Hall of Fame-caliber wideout in his prime, and they have caused Watson to fall behind AFC peers such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, young quarterbacks whose teams have been expertly built around them to accentuate their strengths. They all have teams with clear identities, something O’Brien could never deliver Watson.