Clubs worldwide are required to release players during FIFA match windows. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic prompted soccer’s international governing body to modify the requirements.

In this case, MLS teams in jurisdictions where local governments set mandatory self-quarantines of more than five days were exempt from releasing players. A person close to the MLS situation said the league and U.S. Soccer Federation consulted with FIFA on the matter to ensure clubs would not face sanctions.

In a written statement, United said, “Per local government policy, Washington, D.C. currently requires all people traveling to or from high-risk areas as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to self-quarantine for 14 days following their return to the District. … The club [has] not been granted an exemption by local government.”

Team officials said they did not want to comment further.

Some MLS teams did release players because local government guidelines do not require a lengthy quarantine. MLS does have an automatic 10-day quarantine for any player returning to the country, but FIFA recognizes only government rules.

Most leagues around the world do not schedule games during FIFA windows, thus preventing scheduling conflicts. MLS rarely goes dark, leaving clubs shorthanded for matches.

This window was particularly problematic because players would miss league games not only during the FIFA window (Oct. 5-14) but upon their return for quarantine purposes.

Peru will open 2022 World Cup qualifying Thursday in Paraguay before hosting Brazil on Oct. 13.

The Peruvian federation requested Flores, even though the standout midfielder has been inactive since Aug. 25 after suffering a facial fracture and concussion in a head-to-head collision against New England. He has resumed training but with limitations and hasn’t been cleared to play in a match, a United official said.

Reyna has made 28 appearances in seven years for Peru and started six times.

Citing local guidelines, New York City FC declined Peru’s request for Alexander Callens. Peru did secure the releases of Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers) and Marcos Lopez (San Jose Earthquakes).

United’s Moreno is a regular starter for Venezuela, which will visit Colombia on Friday and host Paraguay on Oct. 13.

Sorga, one of Estonia’s top young players, started four times last year for the national team, which is scheduled to play Lithuania in a friendly Wednesday, then host North Macedonia on Sunday and Armenia on Oct. 14 in UEFA Nations League matches.