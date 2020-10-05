“I feel like baseball has lagged behind in terms of creating a gripping narrative,” said McHugh, a veteran right-hander who hosts “The Twelve Six Podcast."

“And what you need for those things are heroes and villains. We see it basketball, we see it in football, we even see it in soccer, in hockey,” McHugh continued. “All these sports, I don’t know whether it comes more natural or what it is. But in baseball, I feel like we have a unique opportunity right now to really create a gripping narrative.”

Well, here it is.

Your villains? The Astros.

Your heroes? Anyone who beats them. (Or anyone who throws a baseball very hard in their direction before mocking them while walking off the field, as Joe Kelly did early in this pandemic-shortened season).

So much has changed since McHugh finally uploaded that episode on Dec. 29, 2019. He is no longer with the Astros. McCullers will start for them in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Monday. He’ll do so against the Oakland Athletics, a division opponent that has taken extreme exception to the Astros using video and trash cans to illegally steal signs in 2017 and 2018. And Mike Fiers, one of the Athletics’ starters — and a former Astro — was the whistleblower who exposed Houston, in a story published by The Athletic that kick-started a still-raging storm.

The Astros have dominated baseball headlines since the year began, relieved only by the novel coronavirus pandemic and an ensuing labor battle. But now they’re back, and leading the type of narrative that McHugh and McCullers described. Few fans wanted the Astros to make a 16-team playoff field, and they did so with a 29-31 record. Then they swept the Minnesota Twins out of the postseason’s first round. Then the show rolled on.

“I know a lot of people were mad. I know a lot of people didn’t want to see us here. But what are they going to say now?” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said after they advanced to the ALDS. “We’re a solid team, we play great baseball, we won this series on the road in Minnesota, so what are they going to say now?”

“It was very rarely talked about. The role of the villain was given to us,” added Manager Dusty Baker on Monday. “It’s not something we took on, even though some of it was probably merited. Or most of it was merited. I’ve been a villain for most of my life, so I might as well join the group.”

Fiers isn’t the only subplot. The Astros and Athletics are playing this series at Dodger Stadium, where, in 2017, the Astros faced the Dodgers in the World Series. Houston’s win was the subject of much debate in the spring, when many suggested the addition of an asterisk to the Astros’ championship, or even stripping them of their title. The furor only intensified when Commissioner Rob Manfred called the World Series trophy a “piece of metal,” defending his decision to not specifically punish Astros players.

In February, Houston was roundly criticized for apologies that seemed less than genuine. There was a promise of constant booing, of fans mobilizing across the league, which began with a spring training opener against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. Then the pandemic arrived, the season was delayed and the Astros’ summer was devoid of jeering crowds. That left Kelly and others to remind the Astros of how the sport felt.

Kelly wasn’t pitching for the Dodgers in 2017. But he still threw at the Astros in late July and was suspended for eight games, becoming a momentary hero. Shortly after that, Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano and Houston hitting coach Alex Cintrón incited a benches-clearing brawl in Oakland. Laureano told ESPN that Cintrón insulted his mother. Cintrón denied the claim. The incident, not ripe for social distancing, kept the narrative floating, its villains intact.

A’s starter Sean Manaea took aim at the Astros in July. In an interview on 97.5 The Game, the left-hander told hosts: “I really don’t have much respect for any of those guys.” He added that everything the Astros had accomplished — the World Series, their statistical achievements — “doesn’t mean anything.” But he avoided further jabs on Monday, even when asked if his views of the Astros would add juice to a Game 2 start.