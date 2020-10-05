It was not surprising that their personal feelings about one another might boil over. Bad feelings erupted last summer, when Ramsey and Tate’s sister, Breanna, with whom he has two children, broke up while she was pregnant with their second child. When Ramsey posted a photo of his new girlfriend on social media, Golden Tate responded to a user’s comment by writing, “he know he gonna have to see me.”

He told the New York Post last year, “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it.” In the lead-up to the game, neither had indicated that those feelings would linger and neither player was available to the media after the game. But there was hard hitting in the game, particularly on one play on which Ramsey walloped Tate for a 1-yard loss. He finished the game with four receptions for 20 yards.

Rams Coach Sean McVay said he wasn’t certain what happened at midfield. “I was shaking hands and kind of got in the middle,” McVay told reporters after the Rams’ 17-9 win. “Fortunately, got it broken up and nothing occurred from there.”

Nor was Giants Coach Joe Judge aware of what had happened. “Obviously, want to do our fighting between the whistles for 60 minutes,” Judge said. “I don’t know all the details, so I’m going to reserve comment until I find out everything.”

But Rams safety John Johnson III pointed to off-the-field issues as the fight’s spark.