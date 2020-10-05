The school said its decision was made “to reduce lines and wait times at gate entry points,” but it encouraged fans “to conduct a self-assessment before heading to the game to check for covid-19 symptoms.”

Louisiana has the nation’s most reported coronavirus cases per 100,000 people and the fifth-most coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people.

Under LSU’s stadium procedures and guidelines, sections outlining covid-19 screening have been crossed off, with a note that the requirement had been removed Sept. 28. The notice stated that ticket holders 18 or over must undergo a CDC Facilities covid-19 screening, which could also be completed on the LSU sports mobile app. Fans were then directed to the four screening questions on the CDC website. The questions can be completed in less than a minute.

“We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement,” said Robert Munson, LSU’s senior associate athletic director. “Among numerous tweaks and adjustments, observations and data gathered from fans highlighted five primary areas for modifications to our procedures and some areas of emphasis for fans.”

Alcohol sales will now also be allowed at Tiger Stadium. Fans purchasing alcohol must be wearing masks covering their nose and mouth and must consume it at their seats and not in any standing areas.

LSU noted in Monday’s announcement that fans wearing masks over their mouths and noses in the season opener “wore those masks in corridors, concessions and restroom lines. However, a large percentage of fans removed their masks while in their seats in Tiger Stadium. LSU Athletics is reminding fans to wear their masks while in their seats.” Officials also reminded fans to stay in their ticketed seats and that they will “increase monitoring of seat locations.”

The Tigers went through an outbreak on their team, with Coach Ed Orgeron saying last month that “most of our players” contracted the coronavirus and recovered.