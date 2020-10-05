“Towards the end of the season of South Korea, I was like, wow, I can’t wait to get back to the WNBA,” Hines-Allen said. “I was happy. I was like, yo, I’ve gotten so much better. I’m so ready for this season. I knew something good was going to happen.

“I didn’t even think that I was going to have [this] big role. It was just go out there and try to make the playoffs.”

MVP A’ja Wilson, defensive player of the year Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Arike Ogunbowale were named first team all-WNBA.

Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined Hines-Allen on the second team.

Hines-Allen credits her time spent with Bucheon KEB Hana Bank, where it was basketball 24-7, during the offseason for the growth of her game. She finished the WNBA regular season ranked No. 10 with 17 points per game and No. 5 with 8.9 rebounds per game. Her 42.6 three-point percentage ranked No. 11 in the league. All of this after Hines-Allen averaged 2.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc in 2019. She went from a down-the-line reserve to one of the league’s best all-around players leading a playoff team. The opportunity for more playing time and a bigger role opened up with Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles and LaToya Sanders all never going down to the bubble in Bradenton, Fla.

No other player in the league averaged at least 17 points and 8.9 rebounds this season and only Wilson and Stewart averaged at least 17 points and 8 rebounds.

“I don’t think any of us knew that it would come to this height,” Mystics General Manager/Coach Mike Thibault said. “We hoped that she would make a jump and be a double-figure scorer and the rebounder we knew she was. In my estimation, she’s clearly a candidate for all-league, second team, maybe. She’s put herself among the best players in the league both statistically and how she’s dominated some games against good players. It’d be different if it was just against backups, now she’s playing against the best players in the league and having these performances. And she’s done it against some of the best teams too. I think that’s a testament to all the work she’s put in.”

The new and improved Hines put the league on notice in the season opener with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Indiana Fever. Less than a month later she followed a 23-point effort against the Atlanta Dream with another career-high — 35 points against the Dallas Wings. With the playoffs on the line in the final five regular season games, Hines-Allen averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hines-Allen is an undersized power forward that had to find a way to be successful as a second-round pick in a league where many second-rounders don’t stick around. The time spent in Korea helped refine her footwork in the post and now she has a bevy of drop-step, turnaround and up-and-under moves. She’s quick with tight enough handles to take bigger players off the dribble or bully a smaller defender on the block. Hines-Allen also developed a point-forward role where she can grab the defensive rebound, push the ball up court and initiate the offense.

“When she’s hot, we love to sit there and just watch her” Mystics guard Kiara Leslie said. “When she gets it going it’s hard not to just sit back and watch her go off like she’s capable doing.

“When you look at last year compared to this year, it’s amazing. A lot of people didn’t think she had it in her, on the outside, but we knew she did.”