One NFL team medical official said the fall kept him up at night: travel, fans in stadiums, employees’ kids back going to school, the natural loosening of life’s routines once training camp ends, the looming potential for a second wave in society at large. So many factors working in the NFL’s favor during training camp would shift once the season began.

The NFL’s expectations did not make the reality of this week any less disconcerting, and an existential cloud hovered over Week 4 of the season. The Tennessee Titans’ outbreak continued to ripple, with 18 players and staffers having tested positive by Sunday morning. The NFL decided the New England Patriots would play on even after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday, moving their game against the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday night after all other New England tests came back negative.

The Patriots will use two planes to travel to Kansas City, Pro Football Talk reported — one plane for those who had contact with Newton and one for those who did not. The need for that, even if it is a precaution, seems to raise a legitimate question as to whether they should play the game. If there is any sizable chance putting the Patriots on a plane creates or increases an outbreak within the team, or introduces the possibility of the Chiefs experiencing an outbreak, it would not only pose risks to players, coaches and their families. It would also jeopardize pulling off the season and undermine the work and sacrifice put in to make the season work to this point.

As the league confronted those decisions, the vast majority of teams played Sunday, and here is what to know.

The Cowboys aren’t any better under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys could take comfort in the NFC East’s wretchedness if they didn’t know firsthand how poorly counting on divisional failure can work out. Dallas winning the NFC East appeared to be a safe bet last year even as it piled up losses, right up until the moment the Philadelphia Eagles upset them late in the season, they stumbled to 8-8 and Jason Garrett got fired.

The Cowboys’ 1-3 start leaves almost nothing to feel good about. The Cleveland Browns thrashed them, 49-38, even though Dallas scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards as the Cowboys tried for a second miracle comeback in three weeks, but he could not overcome the franchise-record 307 rushing yards Dallas allowed.

Only a recovered onside kick has prevented an 0-4 start to McCarthy’s tenure, and the Cowboys’ defense is as embarrassing as anything that happened under Garrett’s watch. The Cowboys have yielded 36.5 points per game under coordinator Mike Nolan, whom McCarthy hired despite Nolan having last coordinated a defense in 2014.

The Cowboys are embarrassing in other ways, too. They have been down by 15 points in the second half in three games. They’ve committed nine turnovers in the past three games. They are evidently a great comeback team, but they’re also great at falling behind. If McCarthy can’t fix it, he may not get a second season.

Justin Herbert is here to stay. Tom Brady, 43, had the best day with Tampa Bay, bouncing back from an early pick-six to throw five touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. But Herbert, 22, may have been the most impressive quarterback on the field.

Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, throwing his only interception on a desperation play on the Chargers’ final drive. The comfort he showed was more impressive than his stats. He showed his arm strength on a bullet to the back of the end zone to Donald Parham Jr., and he showed great touch on a 72-yard score to Jalen Guyton, floating a pass over the middle with two blitzers in his face. Herbert was knocked as a raw, inaccurate thrower at Oregon, but in three NFL starts he has shown a surprising ability to make all kinds of brilliant throws.

Herbert became the Chargers’ starter only after a team doctor mistakenly punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung while giving a painkilling injection. It would be unfair for Taylor to lose his job that way, but that seems to be what’s going to happen. Herbert, the sixth overall pick, has been too impressive to put back on the bench.

Odell Beckham Jr. reminded Cleveland what the big deal is. Beckham is one of the most famous and most electric players in the NFL, but it had been a while since his performance matched the noise he creates. On Sunday, he had his best game as a member of the Browns.

Beckham caught five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 37-yard laser from wideout Jarvis Landry, Beckham’s close friend since their days at LSU, on a trick play. Beckham also carried two end-arounds for 73 yards, including a 50-yard burst for a touchdown that sealed the game.

It marked Beckham’s first game with multiple touchdowns in Cleveland. Beckham had also gone 13 consecutive games without breaking 100 total yards. It would be too soon to say first-year coach Kevin Stefanski has reinvigorated Beckham — he was a complete no-show in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and had not had more than four catches in a game before Sunday. But Stefanski’s ability to find creative, explosive ways to get Beckham the ball was a good sign.

Stefon Diggs was a perfect acquisition for the Bills. In April, the Bills traded the 22nd pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Diggs, and through a quarter of the season it looks like a stroke of genius by General Manager Brandon Beane. Diggs leads the NFL in receiving yards after catching another six passes for 115 yards in the Bills’ 30-23 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thanks in part to scheduling quirks and coronavirus-caused postponements, the Bills and Seahawks are the NFL’s only 4-0 teams. Diggs is a primary reason Buffalo hasn’t lost. Beane has been brilliant in building the Bills, from choosing Josh Allen as his franchise quarterback to constructing an excellent defense, and Diggs ranks among his smartest moves.

The Bills had two wide receivers who were very good at what they’re best at — Cole Beasley creates more separation than any slot receiver in football, and John Brown is one of the most consistent deep threats. But they lacked a complete No. 1 option, and Diggs gives them an ideal one. His versatility allows him to line up anywhere and run any route, which has multiplied what coordinator Brian Daboll can do. Allen has made huge leaps in his third season, and Diggs is a big reason.

Matt Rhule is making fast work of rebuilding the Panthers. This offseason, Carolina made perhaps the most aggressive hire of the coaching cycle, luring Rhule from Baylor with a seven-year, $62 million contract. Rhule specialized in fast turnarounds — he went 1-11 in his first year at Baylor and 11-3 two years later.

Rhule inherited a 5-11 team, albeit one that played almost the whole season without its quarterback. It has taken him four games to prove he knows what he is doing. The Panthers knocked off the Chargers last week for their first win, and Sunday they dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 31-21 victory, controlling the game throughout. Both wins came without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers may be a year or two away from contention, especially in a division that includes the Bucs and New Orleans Saints. But only four games have shown Carolina has a solid foundation in the coach-quarterback combination of Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater. The roster needs work, but Carolina is not going to be a pushover this season.

The Texans are headed over the waterfall in a leaky raft. Houston’s 0-4 start, including Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the previously winless Minnesota Vikings, is not even the worst part of its current circumstance. If the Texans’ spiral continues, they will not even benefit from the resulting high draft pick: In the trade that landed them left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, the Texans owe the Dolphins their first- and second-round picks.

The lack of coherence in Bill O’Brien’s team-building is starting to show. Dealing all those picks for a left tackle is the kind of move a team makes when it’s close to Super Bowl contention. But the Texans this offseason also traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, their best player outside of quarterback Deshaun Watson.