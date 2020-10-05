The Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots on Monday night after the game was delayed a day following Cam Newton’s positive coronavirus test. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 7:05 p.m. on CBS.
  • What to watch for: Newton is to miss the game and the Patriots reportedly have decided to go with Brian Hoyer instead of Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive 34-20 triumph over the Baltimore Ravens in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. They’ve won 12 straight games, including last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl. With the rescheduling, the defending champs now begin a challenging stretch with three games in 11 days.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
October 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
What to watch for during Monday’s Patriots-Chiefs matchup

By Mark Maske

The Patriots, without quarterback Cam Newton, face the Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., as part of an unplanned NFL Monday night doubleheader on different TV networks. This game was rescheduled from Sunday after positive coronavirus tests for both teams, including one by Newton, according to a person familiar with the result.

The Patriots traveled today to Kansas City after receiving an exception to the usual prohibition in the sport’s coronavirus protocols on teams traveling on game day. They were to arrive in town about seven hours before the 7:05 p.m. Eastern time kickoff. The status of the game was not certain until both the Patriots and Chiefs had no further positive tests in the results returned Monday morning, according to a person familiar with those results.

Newton is to miss the game and the Patriots reportedly have decided to go with Brian Hoyer instead of Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. Newton, the former league MVP for the Carolina Panthers signed by the Patriots in July, has been brilliant while leading the Patriots to two wins in their first three games to begin the post-Tom Brady era.

The Chiefs are coming off an impressive 34-20 triumph last Monday night in Baltimore over the Ravens in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns and ran for another. They’ve won 12 straight games, including last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl. With the rescheduling, the defending Super Bowl champs now begin a challenging stretch with three games in 11 days between tonight and Oct. 15.