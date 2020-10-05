NFL Week 4: What you need to read
Why are there two games Monday night? | What to know from Sunday | Schedule and results | Standings | Leaders
The latest: Titans have no new positive coronavirus tests | NFL medical chief Allen Sills on Titans’ coronavirus outbreak, what’s next for the league | NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency | Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed | The NFL is enjoying a scoring boom. You can thank the officiating. | The Ravens’ problem isn’t big games. It’s the Chiefs — just like the rest of the NFL.
Power rankings: Week 4 | 3 | 2 | 1
Columns: In an era of failed governance, the NFL has a chance to show what leadership looks like | How did the NFL gift wrap Cam Newton to the Patriots? Pure stupidity. | The NFL is a league of strict routine. That’s not going to work in a pandemic. | Russell Wilson has never been considered the NFL’s best QB. It might be time. | As Kyler Murray soars, Dwayne Haskins is still playing catch-up
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why. | Which NFL stadiums will allow fans
• How awful is the NFC East? The Eagles’ first win put them in first place. | For years, NFL teams have coveted the prototypical quarterback. Now there isn’t one.
• NFL broadcasts promised ‘unity’ without politics, but some players didn’t stick to the script | Steelers helmets will honor Antwon Rose Jr., a 17-year-old killed by a police officerShow More