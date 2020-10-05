The testing results were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the matter. The Titans suffered the NFL’s first coronavirus outbreak, with 18 positive tests — nine by players and nine by other members of the organization — returned between Tuesday and Sunday. Counting two from the previous week, the team has had 20 positive test results since Sept. 24.

The league closed the Titans’ facility Tuesday and rescheduled their game this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville for Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season. The Titans next are scheduled to play Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills, and further positive tests would put that game in jeopardy as well.

“We don’t want to reopen the Titans’ facility until we’re convinced that we’ve reached the end of the transmission event that occurred earlier this week and that we have put in place all the measures to keep everyone safe there,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a phone interview Friday.

The Titans are under enhanced coronavirus protocols sent by the NFL to teams last week for those teams suffering an outbreak or exposed to one. Under those protocols, there is daily point-of-care testing of players, coaches and team staffers in addition to their regular daily testing, even on game days. Players, coaches and staffers must wear masks while on the practice field. Players also are instructed to wear gloves. Players are prohibited from gathering away from the team facility.

The Titans could be disciplined by the NFL if they’re found to have been noncompliant with the in-season coronavirus protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, two people with knowledge of the league’s planning said Sunday. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said repeatedly last week the team had been in compliance.

The Minnesota Vikings, who’d played the Titans the previous Sunday, reopened their facility Thursday under the enhanced protocols and played their game as scheduled Sunday in Houston.

The NFL is facing its first coronavirus crisis of the season. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, a person familiar with that situation confirmed Saturday. The league postponed the Patriots’ game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., against the Chiefs, attributing the postponement to positive tests on both teams. The Chiefs confirmed Saturday they were placing practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who reportedly tested positive, on their covid-19 reserve list.

The Patriots and Chiefs received no positive results Monday morning in their most recent set of tests, enabling the NFL to move forward with its plan for the rescheduled game to be played Monday night.

The Patriots were traveling to Kansas City and were scheduled to arrive around noon Eastern time. The game is scheduled to be played at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time and carried on CBS as part of a Monday night doubleheader on different TV networks. The regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons against the Green Bay Packers, was pushed back to an 8:50 p.m. Eastern time kickoff as part of the reshuffling.

Newton is to miss Monday’s game. The two postponed games were the first coronavirus-related disruptions to this season’s schedule as the NFL operates during the pandemic with teams based in their home cities, practicing in their own facilities and playing games in their own stadiums.