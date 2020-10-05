The No. 19 Hokies’ undefeated start, despite a compromised roster, landed them in the Associated Press top 25 rankings ahead of a meeting against No. 8 North Carolina. It remains unclear, according to Fuente, if Hamilton will be with the team in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“We’ll see when we get everybody back” to practice, Fuente said when asked about Hamilton’s status during a Zoom call with the media. “They’re all going through those protocols. I have zero say in all of that. They just tell me as we get through it.

“Hopefully he and some players and coaches will be returning. I’m not exactly positive on the whole timetable right now.”

Hamilton did not travel to Durham, N.C., with a team spokesman indicating he had not been cleared to rejoin in-person football-related activities. The former Hokies running back, wide receiver and safety was promoted to defensive coordinator from safeties coach when Bud Foster retired at the end of last season.

Hamilton was able to celebrate this past weekend’s win, albeit virtually, when the team reached him via FaceTime at his home, where he was watching with his family, including the newest addition and third child, a baby boy named Ace Henry.

Without Hamilton overseeing the defense, Fuente turned to several assistants to call alignments, starting with Tracy Claeys. The linebackers coach is the most experienced defensive assistant and was back on the sideline for his first game this season after missing the opener.

Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith called plays in the opener, a 45-24 triumph at Lane Stadium. He continued to contribute in setting the defensive assignments against the Blue Devils, who averaged just 3.8 yards per rush.

The victory came with starting cornerbacks Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman and top reserves Brion Murray and Devin Taylor all out because of positive tests or contact tracing.

Starting safety Divine Deablo, a team captain, also did not play, nor did Alan Tisdale, a major contributor at linebacker.

“You’re just getting new information as to who’s available on almost a daily basis right now,” Fuente said. “So it throws you into more meetings as a coaching staff on how you’re going to handle it, who’s going to be on the headsets, who’s going to call it, how the organization goes.

“All those meetings you had in the middle of fall camp as a staff to make sure you’ve ironed everything out before the first scrimmage, we’re having every week to make sure everybody understands from a coaching perspective their assignments and their responsibilities.”

Fuente not only has had to amend duties among his assistants but also continues to juggle the quarterback rotation, and not necessarily because of the outbreak.

Braxton Burmeister made his second straight start against Duke, with the difference compared to the opener being the Oregon transfer took every snap. The redshirt junior completed 9 of 25 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He threw one interception.

Going into the season, Fuente indicated he was planning to rotate Hendon Hooker, named the starter during training camp, and Burmeister. Instead, Burmeister and Quincy Patterson II each played in the opener as Hooker watched with an undisclosed ailment.

Hooker was scheduled to resume practice last week, according to Fuente, but sat out again as Virginia Tech ran for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game behind an offensive line that has punished opponents.

It’s unclear if Hooker is on track to play against undefeated North Carolina, which has the second-ranked defense in the ACC, allowing 277.5 yards per game.

“Things have changed so much and so quickly over the past whatever that is, four weeks,” Fuente said. “Two weeks before the Virginia game [that had been scheduled for Sept. 19], we felt like it was Hendon who gave us the best chance to win.