“That was really cool,” Rivera said after the game. "That meant a lot to me. It was poignant. Thank you, guys.”

As a nod to former Washington great Bobby Mitchell’s number, the team’s charitable foundation donated $49 for every cutout to the American Cancer Society.

Fail: The NFC East

Washington’s three-week reign as leaders of the NFC East is over, as the Philadelphia Eagles came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game to improve to 1-2-1. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys are right behind at 1-3, while the New York Giants are 0-4 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFC East teams are a combined 3-12-1 and have been outscored by 125 points. Since the merger, only one division, the 1984 AFC Central, had a worse record (3-13) through four weeks. The NFC East is the only division in which all four teams have negative point differentials and no other division has combined for more than eight losses. In 2010, the Seattle Seahawks became the first NFL team to make the playoffs with a losing record (7-9) during a non-strike-shortened season. Rivera’s Carolina Panthers joined the club with a 7-8-1 record during the 2014 season. In 2020, four or five wins might be enough to win the East.

Hail: Antonio Gibson

The rookie running back had his best game as a pro, totaling 128 yards on 13 carries and four receptions. Gibson started fast, with a 10-yard carry on his first touch. He had a 40-yard catch-and-run on a third-and-long to help set up his short touchdown run in the second quarter. Gibson has now rushed for a touchdown in three straight games, making him the first Washington rookie to accomplish that feat since Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris in 2012.

Gibson was less involved in the offense in the second half, but he capped his career day by wearing a “Mighty Ducks” sweater to his postgame Zoom session with reporters.

Fail: Halftime deficits

Washington has been outscored 75-24 in the first half through four weeks. Sunday’s 21-10 deficit after two quarters marked the sixth straight game, dating back to last season, that Washington trailed by at least 10 points at the half, the longest such streak in franchise history. Unfortunately, Washington doesn’t face the Detroit Lions, who have lost an NFL record six straight games in which they led by at least 10 points, until Week 10.

Hail: Terry McLaurin hype

McLaurin, who was questionable for Sunday’s game with a thigh injury, played and played well, finishing with a career-high 10 catches for 118 yards. Late in the third quarter, after making a tough catch on a slant, he drew high praise from CBS analyst and Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton.

“When I think about McLaurin, I see a little bit of ... Jerry Rice and John Taylor, especially the way that he just comes in on the slant with such speed,” said Lofton, who ranks 12th on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list.

It’s premature to say McLaurin will end up among the game’s all-time greats, but his career is off to an impressive start. In his first 18 games, McLaurin has 84 catches for 1,306 yards and eight touchdowns. After making 49 catches for 923 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 1985, Rice became a star in his second season, leading the league in receiving yards (1,570) and receiving touchdowns (15). He caught 22 touchdowns the next year.

Fail: Special teams

Dustin Hopkins doinked a long field goal attempt off the left upright, but the bigger mistake by Washington’s special teams unit came on the fake punt Baltimore converted in the second quarter.

“You’ve always got to watch the Ravens with fake punts, especially in this area of the field,” CBS’s Andrew Catalon said as Baltimore punter Sam Koch received a snap on fourth-and-nine from the Washington 43-yard line.

Right on queue, Koch completed a 15-yard pass to Miles Boykin for a first down. Three plays later, Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for a 25-yard touchdown and a 21-7 Ravens lead. Koch improved to 7 for 7 as a passer in his career.

Hail: Kendall Fuller

Fuller, who missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, was a bright spot for the Washington defense, which allowed at least 30 points for a third consecutive week. Fuller had the first two-interception game of his career, picking off Jackson late in the first half and former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III when the 2012 offensive rookie of the year entered the game for Baltimore during garbage time.

Fail: Clock management and situational awareness

Fuller’s first interception gave Washington the ball at the Baltimore 37-yard line with 31 seconds remaining in the first half. On first down, Dwayne Haskins completed an 11-yard pass to running back J.D. McKissic, who failed to get out of bounds, forcing Rivera to use one of his two remaining timeouts. On Washington’s next play, Haskins completed a short pass to McKissic, who again was tackled in bounds, with 18 seconds left.

Rather than immediately use his final timeout or have his offense hustle to the line of scrimmage and either spike the ball to stop the clock or run another play, Rivera called his final timeout with 4 seconds remaining and sent his field goal unit on the field. Coupled with the fake punt and Haskins’ failure to throw the ball into the end zone on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter, it was an ugly game for Washington from a situational awareness standpoint.