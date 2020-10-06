Dillon was on the final year of a five-year, $16.35 million contract, which had an average annual value of $3.27 million. His new deal carries an average annual value of $3.9 million. If the Capitals did not get a deal done by Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder would have been able to test free agency starting Friday.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan previously said he had been speaking to Dillon’s representatives “pretty consistently” since the team acquired the defenseman in February, and both sides liked the fit.

In 10 regular season games for the Capitals, Dillon mainly played with John Carlson on the top pairing as Michal Kempny continued to struggle before the season was paused amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kempny was not at 100 percent following surgery in April 2019 for a torn left hamstring, and his up-and-down performance continued into the postseason. Kempny was a healthy scratch for the final three games of the Capitals’ first-round exit against the New York Islanders.

The Capitals announced earlier Tuesday that Kempny had surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon that he suffered while training in the Czech Republic. The 30-year-old is expected to miss six to eight months, the team said, and he is in line to be placed on long-term injured reserve, freeing up salary cap space for the Capitals.

Dillon and Dmitry Orlov were on the Capitals’ second defensive pairing together for the first two games against the Islanders, with Orlov playing on his right, off side. When Kempny was pulled from the lineup, Dillon moved back to the top pairing with Carlson for the last three games of the series.