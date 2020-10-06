Understanding United’s scoring issues requires a deeper look into the attack, one that has failed to forge chemistry and, by extension, labored to create opportunities.

“We’ve added a couple players, we’ve had injuries in and out, different lineups, different lineup changes,” midfielder Julian Gressel said. “So it’s difficult to really get to know each other and sometimes get on the same page, especially in the final third [of the field]. It’s probably a combination of all those things [why] it hasn’t happened as I’ve wanted it to, as others probably wanted it to.”

United’s problems do not fall solely on the attack. Defensive errors and soft goals have plagued the team since MLS resumed the regular season in late August.

And because the starting point of an Olsen-coached team is defense, United’s focus has had to turn toward repairing those fissures rather than fine-tuning the attack. Numerous injuries have also contributed to the headaches.

In other words, D.C.’s got problems all over the field.

United (2-8-5) will visit Yankee Stadium on Wednesday to face New York City FC (7-6-2), which, in a visit a month ago to Audi Field, did not concede a shot during a ponderous 0-0 draw.

United’s dearth of scoring — or even scoring opportunities — is a precipitous fall for a team that, two years ago, was one of the most dangerous and stylish teams on the circuit. Although the instigators, Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, are no longer with the team, the organization seemed to assemble a capable attack last winter.

Injuries have factored into the shortcomings, but Olsen has also failed to find the right combinations and tactics. (United is now playing with two forwards instead of one and has used three-, four- and five-man backlines.)

Consequently, United has been shut out seven times and scored multiple goals just three times. The team’s five assists are the same or fewer than 16 individuals around the league. Los Angeles FC’s Diego Rossi has outscored United 12-11.

After creating better chances for a short stretch last month, United went dry again.

Asked about the attack’s evolution, Olsen said, “I don’t think we are evolving that great.”

Expanding on his attacking philosophy, Olsen said: “We’ve never been a team that is going to get 10-15 shots consistently. We are a team that’s best when we are sound defensively, we are hard to play against and we are efficient on the offensive end.”

United has been none of those things. The dearth of goals, though, leaves D.C. with no chance of winning.

Striker Ola Kamara, a big-ticket acquisition late last season, has scored just twice (once on a penalty kick) but hasn’t received enough service to menace opponents.

A terrific creator and finisher for three seasons in Atlanta, Gressel can’t find his groove. Olsen benched him the past two matches. Edison Flores, a Peruvian World Cup attacker, seemed lost in the attack before suffering a head injury in late August. He remains unavailable.

Yamil Asad has struggled to rediscover his terrific 2018 form. Olsen hasn’t used promising forward Erik Sorga much.

The recent acquisitions of forwards Gelmin Rivas and Yordy Rivas haven’t yielded any goals as they integrate into the team.

“It’s difficult to implement guys in the middle of the season like that,” Gressel said. “It takes some time. Especially if things are not going the way we want to, it makes it even harder.”

Teenagers Kevin Paredes and Griffin Yow have provided a jolt of energy and carefree attacking on the flanks but not as part of a cohesive group.

MLS teams have until Oct. 29 to make additional signings and trades, but two people close to the team said they would be surprised if any significant moves come to fruition.

Meantime, the results have dampened spirits.

“It was passive the other night,” Olsen said of a 4-0 defeat to Atlanta. “First time this year I’ve seen us really drop our heads after an early goal and look a little bit defeated before the game was over. That is concerning.”

D.C. United at New York City FC

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Yankee Stadium.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News. Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: United 2-8-5, 11 points; NYCFC 7-6-2, 23 points.