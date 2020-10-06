“I think the way he’s pitched, and the way he’s handled himself and handled every situation so far,” Manager Aaron Boone said Monday of what led to his decision. “I felt like I wanted to go this way a couple days ago but wanted to continue to flesh it out because we could. … I don’t worry about him not being able to handle it, mentally, emotionally and all those things, and I know he’s looking forward to it.”

Garcia will be the fifth-youngest player in AL history to start a postseason game and the youngest player born outside the United States to start an AL playoff game, according to ESPN. The Dominican, who went 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA in his previous six starts, will take the hill with the Yankees up 1-0 in the series after a 9-3 victory Monday in San Diego’s Petco Park.

“Super excited,” Garcia said of his reaction to Boone’s decision. “When they finally told me that I was going to get the ball for Game 2, what can I say? Just so excited about it. At the same time, very thankful for the opportunity, and I will try to go out there and do the best I can.”

The decision gives Boone flexibility with his staff during a postseason that has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic. There are no traditional days off in the first three rounds, meaning the Yankees and Rays could play five days in a row. Masahiro Tanaka will start Game 3, which meant Garcia was a natural to appear after Gerrit Cole pitched in Game 1. J.A. Happ, who was 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA over his last three regular season starts, can come in if Garcia struggles. Jordan Montgomery is also an option.

Garcia’s big moment will occur in a ballpark that is virtually empty because of the pandemic. Which means that his family won’t be present.