Depending on how this next week or three goes, this season could also be known as the year of Tatis.

Born into a baseball family, signed out of the Dominican Republic at age 16 and called to the majors by the San Diego Padres at 20 — immediately pushing his name near the top of the list of the game’s most talented players — Fernando Tatis Jr. has now, at age 21, exploded across the television sets and the consciousness of the greater sports-watching public.

AD

AD

It is a bittersweet moment. Beginning Tuesday night, when the Padres are to open the Nationals League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., Tatis’s breathtaking skills and magnetic persona will be on nightly display from the shortstop position and in the batter’s box. As a nightly show, there is nothing better.

But perhaps never have the sad realities of pandemic baseball landed harder than this week, with the Padres-Dodgers showdown, like the other three division series, played at neutral sites without fans, the only atmosphere coming from cardboard cutouts and an iPad full of fake crowd noises.

Because Tatis may have been born to play baseball — his namesake father played parts of 11 seasons in the majors and groomed his son to be even better — but he exists to capture eyeballs and hearts: a perpetual blur of movements and colors, from his trademark bleached-blond dreadlocks to the hint of pink he wears each game as a nod to his mother’s favorite color. He is a force of nature who plays the game with such obvious joy and unfettered emotion, he is almost single-handedly rewriting baseball’s ancient and cryptic unwritten rules.

Anyone who watched the Padres’ epic takedown of the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening round of the playoffs has already gotten a healthy taste of the Tatis experience.

AD

AD

When he came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 of the best-of-three series — one out, runners on first and second — the Padres were trailing by four runs, and their season was 11 outs from being extinguished. To that point, Tatis had done little of consequence in the series, stranding 10 runners on base across a game and a half.

It is impossible to bend the game of baseball to one’s will, but in that moment, facing Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos, Tatis seemed to do exactly that. Gallegos started Tatis with four straight sliders, two of which he took for balls, the other two fouled off.

On the fifth pitch, Gallegos tried yet another slider, and Tatis unloaded — smashing a three-run homer that altered the course of the game. Teammate Manny Machado followed with a game-tying homer, and an inning later Tatis homered again — punctuating the moment with a disdainful, one-handed bat-flip — to break the game open. The Padres won, then won again the next night to advance, the offense compensating for a depleted pitching staff that managed to get a total of just six innings out of its three starters in the series.

“The game was not done,” Tatis, who is bilingual, said matter-of-factly when asked about his Game 2 heroics. “The job was not done.”

This is what Tatis has been doing almost since the moment the Padres named him to their Opening Day roster in 2019 — bucking an industry trend of suppressing the service time of young stars to delay their free agency. Tatis, 20 at the time, went 2 for 3 in his debut, bashed six homers in April, batted .337 with a 1.019 OPS through the end of June and was well on his way to the National League rookie of the year award when his season ended in mid-August due to a lower-back injury.

AD

AD

A year later, when Tatis, now 21, hit the 100-game mark for his career, he had arrived at that milestone with as many homers (30) as Aaron Judge, a higher batting average (.320) than Albert Pujols, more RBI (70) than Alex Rodriguez and a higher OPS (1.010) — by more than 150 points — than Mike Trout.

This season, though a September slump will likely cost him the MVP award, Tatis finished second in the National League with 17 homers and dominated Statcast’s advanced metrics — leading the majors this season in barrels (32), average exit velocity (95.9 mph) and hard-hit balls as a percentage of overall swings (22.1 percent).

Fernando Tatis Sr. — best known for hitting two grand slams in one inning in 1999, still the only player in history to pull off that feat — had been telling people for years his oldest son was destined for greatness. The only person more confident of that future was Tatis Jr., who had grown up around the sport as a child, a fixture of clubhouses during his father’s playing career.

“From the first moment he was born, all he watched was big league games,” Tatis Sr. told reporters. “We always talked about the games, the situations, how mature you have to be at this level. From the first moment he decided to play this game, he said, ‘I know you’re not going to like it, but I’m going to be a lot better than you.’ ” (Although he has played some 800 fewer games, Tatis Jr. has already outpaced his old man in career wins above replacement.)

Tatis Jr. was signed by the Chicago White Sox for $700,000 in July 2015 — part of a vaunted class of international signings that also included fellow Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and outfielder Juan Soto. During one interview with White Sox officials, he was asked how he wanted to be remembered at the end of his career. Tatis answered: “The Dominican Derek Jeter.”

AD

AD

The White Sox, desperate for pitching in the summer of 2016, shipped Tatis to the Chicago White Sox as part of a trade for veteran starter James Shields — a trade that is already being mentioned in the same sentence as Ernie Broglio for Lou Brock. But it would be four more years before the Padres, who failed to post a winning record from 2011-19, put enough pieces around their cornerstone shortstop to break through to the postseason.

Tatis’s bat flip against the Cardinals in Game 2 was neither the best bat flip of his career (that would be the epic, two-handed fling after a walk-off homer for the Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League in the 2019 playoffs) nor his biggest unwritten rules controversy of 2020.

In August, with the Padres leading the Texas Rangers by seven runs in the eighth inning, Tatis swung at a 3-0 pitch and hit a grand slam — sparking some heated words from the Rangers, a new round of condemnations from baseball’s unwritten rules police and even dividing to a certain extent the Padres’ clubhouse.

“I don’t know if you’ll ever see me flip one like that,” Mitch Moreland, the Padres’ veteran designated hitter, said of Tatis after Game 2 of the first round series. “It’s just different. It seems like it’s happening more and more around the league. It’s the new baseball.”

AD

AD

Following the Padres’ clinching win, Tatis made his way to the team bus outside San Diego’s Petco Park, his path taking him past a large group of Padres fans who had gathered to show their love and appreciation. Tatis, dressed in all black save for a pair of neon pink sneakers, peeled off from his teammates to send some love back. He waved, danced, pumped his fist, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The generational talent who rescues the Padres’ season just when things are most dire, the young superstar uninterested in reining in his passion just to please baseball’s old guard, the franchise cornerstone who takes seriously his connection to his fans — they are inseparable from each other.