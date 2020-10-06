“After such I’d say a roller-coaster year, it’s amazing to be able to put that jersey on, and I feel like it is really like the cherry on the sundae on the negative season, so I am really happy to join the team,” Lapierre said on a video conference call with reporters.

In those 19 contests last season, Lapierre recorded 17 points (two goals and 15 assists). He was ranked 13th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Lapierre said he was a huge Alex Ovechkin fan growing up, and he had a poster of the Capitals’ captain on his wall as a kid. The first jersey he ever owned was a Capitals Ovechkin sweater, spurring his love for the team.

“Washington holds a special place in my heart, and I’m really, really happy to be a part of that organization, for sure,” Lapierre said.

Lapierre was the 2018 QMJHL draft’s first pick and proceeded to tally 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) in 48 games. He was named the QMJHL’s offensive rookie of the year but then missed much of the following season.

Lapierre’s injury history is lengthy, but he said he never was concerned about not being able to play again. He said he suffered only one concussion, in February 2019, but then had a slew of neck injuries. He went to Florida to consult with doctors. In April, he was medically cleared to play, and he returned to QMJHL action just four days ago.

“I never doubted myself,” Lapierre said. “I was always really positive and tried to bring positive energy to myself and the dressing room as well and all that stuff, but it is good to be back. I worked on a lot of stuff last year, worked really hard. ... It is only the start of this experience, but it feels really good.”

The Capitals sent the Calgary Flames the 24th and 80th selections to grab Lapierre. Washington now holds just three picks (the 117th, 148th and 179th) in Rounds 2 through 7, which will be conducted Wednesday.

By choosing Lapierre, the Capitals have selected a center in back-to-back drafts. Last year, they drafted Connor McMichael with the 25th pick; before that, they had used their past three first-round picks on goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defensemen Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev.

As expected, top prospect Alexis Lafreniere went to the New York Rangers with the first pick. Lafreniere was considered a lock to be the No. 1 selection after he put up 114 goals and 297 points in three seasons with the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic. Last season, he recorded 112 points (including 35 goals) in 52 games. He also led Canada to the gold medal at the world junior championships, where he claimed MVP honors.

Lafreniere, who turns 19 next week, was named the Canadian Hockey League’s player of the year twice in a row. He is just the second player in history to do so; the other is Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby.