Folks, not only do we have a series thanks to Miami’s 115-104 win Sunday in Game 2, but Heat big man Bam Adebayo will return Tuesday from a neck strain to add even more interest to these NBA Finals.

Adebayo, who missed Games 2 and 3, warmed up ahead of tonight’s bout at Disney World and poses some intriguing questions ahead of Game 4 (point guard Goran Dragic (foot), the Heat’s other injured player, is still out). It’ll be interesting to see just how much Adebayo can do — not just minutes wise, but if he’s healthy enough to go full-speed defending Lakers center Anthony Davis or if Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra sticks to the matchups that generally worked for Miami on Sunday when they played man defense rather than zone and pressured the living daylight out of Davis.

Speaking of Davis, how he rebounds from a poor Game 3 performance might be the No. 1 thing to watch Tuesday. It was clear Sunday that the Lakers needed both LeBron James and Davis playing on point to smother the Heat the way they did earlier in the series, so how Los Angeles Coach Frank Vogel adjusts to either help Davis deal with that defensive pressure or what Davis does to play through it is the key question for the Lakers, who own a 2-1 lead in the series.