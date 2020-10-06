The university’s faculty in the college of arts and sciences had a meeting scheduled Tuesday. Suzanne Hagedorn, an associate professor of English, planned to introduce a four-part motion related to athletics, expressing the faculty members’ lack of confidence in Huge, calling for Huge’s dismissal or resignation and requesting the reinstatement of these teams.

Huge’s written announcement to cut those programs closely resembled — and in some instances, exactly copied — the language included in Stanford’s announcement to cut 11 teams. In a statement Sept. 18, Huge said the school “consulted with professional colleagues and peers at several institutions, including Stanford University” and admitted the athletic department “clearly fell short of the William & Mary community’s standards.”

The Sept. 3 decision to cut these sports came after athletes had returned to campus and paid tuition for the new semester. The athletes found out about the decision on a Zoom call, which, according to the Save Tribe Swimming website, lasted six minutes.

“It really came out of nowhere. It wasn’t something I expected at all,” freshman javelin thrower Chris Arias said in a telephone interview last month. “That was probably the last thing I’d ever expect. We were really given no warning, honestly. That’s what hurts the most. It was done in such a terrible fashion. No warning, nothing at all. ‘Your team is being cut.’ And then they end the call.”

Alumni from these teams have organized in the last month, advocating for their programs and highlighting financial issues in the athletic department. For instance, the football and men’s basketball programs have combined to lose about $900,000 in the 2017 fiscal year, $1.8 million in 2018 and $2.5 million in 2019, according to public documents.

Since the athletic department made cuts, more than 21,000 people have signed a petition called Save William & Mary Athletics. The petition’s description said: “With this decision, William & Mary appears to desire investing more money in to the highest budget teams at the expense of those who earned them the title of academic and athletic excellence.”

In just over a month, the track and field and swimming programs have each raised about $1 million to help cover future expenses if the teams are reinstated. Former athletes have vocally pushed back through social media posts, fundraisers and an online store with apparel that supports this effort.

“We know that the administration initially internally said that there’d be a one- to two-month blowback, and we all unified and joined together as a force,” said Mark Moran, a 2014 graduate and former track and field captain. “And I think we raised a lot more hell than they thought was possible, as evidenced by Samantha resigning today. It’s something that for all of us, when this happened, we were very shocked and surprised. Then we thought about what did track mean to us at William & Mary. And it’s turned us all into the people that we are today.”

A group of current and former William & Mary Student-Athlete Advisory Committee presidents wrote a public letter asking the school to “explore alternate avenues that empower, rather than alienate, ambitious student leaders who are pivotal to William & Mary’s successes in sport, service, and community engagement now and into the future.”

The university’s president, Katherine Rowe, announced the school’s decision to “part ways” with Huge, writing “it is clear to me that a new approach is necessary.” Rowe’s chief of staff, Jeremy Martin, will serve as the interim athletic director.

“Later this week, he will share the near- and long-term financial shortfalls W&M Athletics faces, as transparently as possible, so there is a broad understanding of them,” Rowe said in a statement. “And as planned, he will engage sport-specific groups who have asked to contribute practical solutions. That process continues intensively this month, with the goal of minimizing uncertainty for the student-athletes and coaches most directly affected.”

Moran called Huge’s resignation a “step in the right direction,” but alumni are still pushing for the reinstatement of the seven programs, which has not yet been guaranteed. Moran, who works in investment banking, said a group track and field alumni are working to present a plan that shows how the men’s program, which has a $7 million endowment, can be self-sustaining.

“I think a lot of damage has been caused by the college up to this point,” Moran said. “And I think if hopefully they’ve learned anything, it’s that we’re not going to be stopped and we’ll continue to be relentless until these teams are put back.”