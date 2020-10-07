Wednesday morning, while deciding to bench starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen, Rivera also appointed Smith the backup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. For the first time since he was carted off FedEx Field on Nov. 18, 2018, Smith will be on the active game-day roster.

“I got Alex next because Alex has been in the system,” Rivera told reporters via video conference. “He understands it, and I want to put the ball back in the hands of somebody else that’s been in it. That’s my thought process behind that. Just to see what happens again.”

Rivera said multiple factors played into his decision to not just demote Haskins but deactivate him entirely. Among the most prominent reasons, he said, are the team’s standing in the NFC East (it’s tied for second place with the Dallas Cowboys at 1-3) and its upcoming stretch of games. After Sunday, Washington will play the New York Giants twice, with a home game against the Cowboys sandwiched in between.

“I’m taking a shot at the short term for the short-term glory,” he said. “If we come out of this having won three of the four, we’re right in the middle of it. I just think now is the chance to take that shot and see.”

But Rivera also cited Haskins’s limited playing experience and minimal time to get acclimated to the offense because of the elimination of offseason workouts, minicamps and the preseason this year. Haskins started only 14 games in college and 11 total with Washington — with two different coaches and two different systems. His four-game tryout this season proved to Rivera that he needed more time to develop in the system, something Allen received with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019.

So of the four quarterbacks Washington had on its roster to begin training camp, Allen was the most familiar with the playbook — and with much of the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who coached him with Carolina.

Smith, however, wasn’t far behind, despite not playing for the past season and a half. In 2006, when Smith was with the San Francisco 49ers, his offensive coordinator was Scott’s father, Norv Turner. Smith also boasts more than 15 seasons in the NFL.

After suffering a compound leg fracture during a game against the Houston Texans in 2018, Smith underwent 17 surgeries to repair the bones and clean out an infection, rendering his lower right leg almost barren. Muscle was transferred from his other leg to fill his shin, and he now wears a brace to help with dorsiflexion, the ability to lift up his foot.

Though many doubted he could ever play again, Smith set out to test his limits and attempt a comeback. After getting cleared by his doctors in late July, Smith was placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp. He was cleared by the team’s doctors and activated in mid-August, and in the weeks since he has progressed in his physical development and instilled confidence that he could play if needed.

But he has yet to take a hit; quarterbacks are generally not hit in training camp and practices out of caution.

“Certainly that’s been in the back of my head this entire process, and that’s something I think through other things that I’ve continued to progress through: It is a progression,” Smith said during training camp. “It’s not just black and white. I’ve got to go out there and get hit. I’ve got to go down and do it and know that, obviously, my leg is strong enough to take it. Certainly from a decision standpoint in life, I’m determined to not let that fear determine my decision-making. No doubt that that’s there, for me, obviously, choosing to move past it.”

Smith’s doctors have determined his leg is strong enough for him to sustain hits during a game, and after watching Smith’s determination to return, Rivera felt confident in moving forward with him on the roster.

“If the doctor told me, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t put him out.’ I wouldn’t put him out there,” Rivera said. “But to have the doctors tell me what they’ve told me, to say what they’ve said — I guess based on what the doctors tell me, unless we’re not going to listen to medical science.”

Whether Smith plays a snap is still not a guarantee. But the possibility of him playing a live game in burgundy and gold again is more real now than at any point since his injury.

“We think this is the next step,” Turner said. “We all know he could be in the second play of the game. We know what kind of sport this is. Everybody’s aware of that. We’ve had a conversation with Alex about it. But the first people we always talk to are the doctors and trainers. They ultimately make those decisions.”