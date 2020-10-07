With the pick, the Capitals selected left winger Oskar Magnusson, a 5-foot-10, 165-pounder from Malmo, Sweden. Last season, playing in the Sweden’s top junior hockey league, Magnusson tallied 22 goals and 48 points in 38 games.

“We really thought we needed to get that extra pick in order to get him and we had him rated higher than where we took him,” Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said of Magnusson.

The Capitals’ first pick of the day was right winger Bogdan Trineyev from Dynamo Moscow at No. 117 overall. Trineyev, a 6-3, 198-pounder, recorded 26 points (12 goals and 14 assists) in 36 games for Dynamo Moscow 2 in Russia’s junior league last season.

With their fifth-round pick (148th), the Capitals selected center Bear Hughes from Spokane (Wash.) of the Western Hockey League. Hughes, 19, tallied 16 goals and 31 assists in 61 games with the Chiefs last season. The Idaho native, whose birth name is Cassius, ranked sixth on the team in points as a rookie and was named the Chiefs’ 2019-20 rookie of the year. The 6-foot, 171-pound Hughes is one of 10 children.

The Capitals chose goaltender Garin Bjorklund of Medicine Hat (Alberta) in the WHL with their 179th pick. The netminder recorded a 2.91 goals against average and a .897 save percentage in 28 games last season. The Alberta native is listed at 6-2 and 173 pounds.

“We always have the philosophy of taking the best player available,” Mahoney said. “We don’t really care where they come from. We have taken players that were born in Australia in the past and players from all over Europe and the U.S. and Canada.”

In addition to their Day 2 draft picks, the Capitals extended qualifying offers to only two restricted free agents on Wednesday: defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler and prospect Shane Gersich.

Center Travis Boyd and defensemen Connor Hobbs and Kris Bindulis did not receive offers. Only Siegenthaler and Boyd have played significant time in the NHL. Gersich has played in only three NHL games and made his big league debut in 2018.

The qualifying offers for Siegenthaler and Gersich mean the Capitals will retain the players’ negotiating rights and have the right of first refusal to match offer sheets from competing teams. Boyd becomes an unrestricted free agents when the window opens on Friday at 12 p.m.

It was expected the Capitals would bring back Siegenthaler. Boyd was more of a question.

NHL teams had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. Qualifying offers can then be signed by restricted free agents once the free agency period opens Friday.

Siegenthaler, 23, had a $714,166 hit against the salary cap last season and is expected to get a raise in his next contract. Boyd carried a cap hit of $800,000 last season and played in 24 games for the Capitals last season. He scored three goals to go with seven assists.