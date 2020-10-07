All players, including the individual who tested positive, and the coaching and support staff were tested again Wednesday morning before the charter flight to Newark, N.J., said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy issues. MLS cleared the team to travel as it awaited the latest test results, one person said.

The team was waiting to find out whether the affected player tested negative in the second round, resulting in a false-positive situation.

Additional positive tests to other players would jeopardize the match against NYCFC at Yankee Stadium, two people said. United was in limbo at the team hotel in Hoboken, N.J., awaiting clearance to board the bus for the ride to the stadium.

Team officials said they did not want to comment. The Athletic was first to report United’s positive case.

The league announces weekly results each Friday. The most recent announcement, for Sept. 24-30, said 6,052 tests were administered to 1,447 individuals, with seven confirmed positive cases among players and 10 among staff members. The Colorado Rapids were responsible for four players and all staff cases.

Colorado’s match against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night was called off, the third consecutive Rapids game postponed.

“Following one new confirmed case of covid-19 among the Colorado Rapids’ staff, Major League Soccer, in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts, have postponed the match to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff,” the Rapids announced.

This was not the first scare for United: In June, one player, later identified as midfielder Yamil Asad, and multiple staff members tested positive, and at the MLS tournament at Disney World in July, forward Erik Sorga received a false positive result, leading to the postponement of the group opener against Toronto FC.

Before the summer tournament started, MLS forced FC Dallas and Nashville SC to withdraw because of several positive cases. Otherwise, the league enjoyed a mostly incident-free competition over five weeks in greater Orlando.

United (2-8-5) is already shorthanded: Seven players are unavailable because of either injury or red-card suspension.