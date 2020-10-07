The results sparked nationwide protests leading to a violent response from police and forcing Tikhanovskaya into exile.

Leuchanka, spent four seasons in the WNBA and was a member of the Belarusian women’s national team. The two-time Olympian saw what was happening in her country and joined the calls for change.

She is among a group of almost 700 athletes who have signed a letter seeking a number of significant changes, including Lukashenko’s resignation, a new election, an end to perceived illegal activities by law enforcement and the release of political prisoners. Now, she is political prisoner herself and has garnered support from athletes across the globe.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association issued a statement Sunday, saying it “stands in solidarity” with Leuchanka. The WNBPA called for her release, “an end to administrative and criminal proceedings” and to “ensure that her voice and her activism cannot be silenced nor stopped.”

“We are working with the international players movement and experts on the ground to ascertain Yelena’s current status and ensure that the global sports community uses its leverage to press for her immediate release and guarantees for her safety,” the WNBPA wrote.

The European Elite Athletes Association also called for Leuchanka’s immediate release.

“We condemn the arbitrary and violent treatment of the protesters and using any other type of pressure or represions [sic], including sporting and economic, against the Belarusian athletes,” E.U. Athletes wrote in a statement Tuesday. “We are dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of all atletes [sic] in Europe and we are following this matter while cooperating with international player associations movement and human rights experts.”

Enes Kanter, a center for the Boston Celtics who hails from Turkey, has been a vocal critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, allowing him a level of understanding about the desire to speak out against political regimes. Kanter expressed his support for Leuchanka last week, tweeting, “She should be freed!”

“This is AWFUL!!” former WNBA star Ticha Penicheiro tweeted. “@yelenaleu didn’t do anything wrong but use her voice against the things that are going on in her country of Belarus!!!”

Sacramento Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding, who played in the WNBA and in Belarus, and current Mystics forward Emma Meesseman tweeted to raise awareness of Leuchanka’s situation.

Leuchanka’s mother, Lyudmila Pavlovna, told Tribuna.com that she has been concerned with her daughter’s activism and asked her to not express her opinion so publicly for her own safety.

“My fellow athletes, we’re in this for the first time,” Leuchanka recently told Deutsche Welle. “We’re trying to be as supportive as possible for our people, because I know when they see us out there together with them, it’s giving them hope, it’s giving them this feeling that they’re not alone.”

Leuchanka has called upon top Belarusian athletes like tennis star Victoria Azarenka and Olympic biathlon champion Darya Domrachev to speak out against Lukashenko and the election results.

“I respect them as athletes and what they have done for our country,” Leuchanka said. “But our sport is only popular when you have people who cheer for you, and this is the only reason why any sport is alive, because of fans, because of the people. Now it’s time we become fans for our people. The really big names, those are the athletes who people look up to. Their voices matter. Their voices can make a change.”