“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

AD

AD

The conference said other athletic events could be affected. Mississippi is scheduled to host second-ranked Alabama on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Eastern, and the storm — though weakened after making landfall — still could make for rough conditions in Oxford.

Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reported Tuesday that LSU and Missouri discussed playing the game at a neutral site — options included Shreveport, La.; Houston; or Arlington, Texas — before deciding that moving it to Missouri was the most realistic plan, even though both teams share an open date on Nov. 7. The Tigers host Alabama one week later and likely did not want to give up the extra week of preparation.

Delta slammed into Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. It then is likely to reorganize over the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 storm somewhere along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast on Friday afternoon, according to the latest projections from the National Hurricane Center.

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the Athletic reported Wednesday that the team is considering evacuating to Indianapolis, possibly playing the game there. The Saints practiced in Indianapolis for a week ahead of their 2008 season opener because of Hurricane Gustav.

AD

AD

The University of Louisiana’s game against Coastal Carolina still is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern on Saturday. A Ragin’ Cajuns spokesman said Tuesday that the school is “monitoring” the situation.