The game, originally scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern, now will kick off at noon and be televised by the SEC Network Alternate (streaming on the ESPN app).

“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

The SEC also announced Thursday that the kickoff time for Saturday’s game between Alabama and host Mississippi has been pushed back from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eastern “to provide a forecast for better game conditions.” Delta’s remnants still are likely to create soggy conditions in Oxford on Saturday night, with steady rain and persistent breezes as the weakened storm system passes through. The game will be televised by ESPN, as originally planned.

The University of Louisiana’s game against Coastal Carolina, originally scheduled for noon Eastern on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reported Tuesday that LSU and Missouri discussed playing the game at a neutral site — options included Shreveport, La.; Houston; or Arlington, Tex. — before deciding that moving it to Missouri was the most realistic plan, even though both teams share an open date on Nov. 7. The Tigers host Alabama one week later and likely did not want to give up the extra week of preparation.

Delta slammed into Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. It will reorganize over the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall, probably as a Category 2 storm, along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast on Friday evening, according to the latest projections from the National Hurricane Center.

The New Orleans Saints will stay in place as they plan for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per the Athletic. There were reports earlier this week that the NFL team was considering riding out the storm — and possibly playing its Week 5 game — in Indianapolis, but the storm’s track looks as if it will spare New Orleans.