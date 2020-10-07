Flemmings, who is on leave and could face discipline by the Rising, directed the slur at Collin Martin, an openly gay player for the Loyal, during a Sept. 30 match. Although they were leading the match 3-1 when the incident occurred, San Diego players walked off the field in protest and forfeited. The incident occurred a week after the Loyal forfeited their 1-1 tie to the Los Angeles Galaxy II because San Diego’s Elijah Martin was called a racial slur. Although the Loyal did not walk off the pitch in that game, they decided then that they would stand for no more if another slur of any type occurred.

AD

AD

Collin Martin last week told Steven Goff of The Washington Post that he had an extended exchange with Flemmings, who is from Jamaica. He “called me a bati boy, which I knew, for a lack of a better word, meant ‘faggot.’ ”

“He was in the ref’s ear” about a yellow card against a Phoenix player, Martin continued. “I told him to stop complaining. He used some bad language toward me four or five times, which I can deal with, no problem.

“I then had a conversation with another one of their players. I said, ‘I can’t believe how disrespectful this guy is.’ ”

Flemmings, Martin said, “got upset I was talking to his player, and that’s when he said what he did. He escalated it to get under my skin.”

AD

Martin said he approached the referee to share what was said, but the referee thought Martin was insulting him and showed a red card. The card was later rescinded, but Flemmings remained in the game and, when the second half began, Loyal players walked off.

AD

“I lost it because I know what this team has gone through,” Donovan said in a video posted on the Loyal’s Twitter account. “I know how hard it was for them to even take the field tonight, given everything that happened, and then for it to happen again a week later was just devastating for me.”

Donovan, who is also an executive vice president for the Loyal, said his players “went through a really hard incident … in the L.A. match and we made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don’t belong in our game.”

AD

Flemmings, on Twitter, denied using the slur but he has since deleted his account.

Martin publicly came out during Pride Month in 2018, announcing on social media what he said his family, friends and teammates had long known.

AD

“Representation is huge,” Martin told The Post at the time. “Having role models in any workplace in any setting in life is important. The fact is, there aren’t enough professional athletes that are good role models for kids that are growing up that are gay.

“People need to know that it doesn’t matter what sexuality you are, how old you are, what race. It doesn’t matter. You’re going to be received well on a team as long as you’re a good teammate and do your job every day.”