From 2015 to 2018, teams from the Pacific or Mountain time zones were 37-45-4 (43 percent) against the spread when they played opponents in the Eastern time zone. They also failed to cover the point spread by almost 1½ points on average. Over the past two years, their record has spiked to 27-9-1 (73 percent) against the spread, with the travelers covering by an average of 4½ points.

Some of that could be because of how poorly many East Coast teams have been playing lately — this season, for example, the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East, the first time since 2005 a division leader through four weeks has one or fewer wins — but it is also a testament to how modern NFL teams prepare. When the San Francisco 49ers had to play the New York Jets and Giants on the road in back-to-back weeks this fall, Coach Kyle Shanahan opted to stay at a luxurious resort in West Virginia rather than shuttle back and forth to San Francisco’s own practice facility. The 49ers won both games by a combined score of 67-22.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Arizona Cardinals (-7) at New York Jets

Pick: Arizona Cardinals -7

The Jets are scoring just 1.3 points per drive this season, which would be the worst performance of 2020 if not for the team they share a stadium with, the New York Giants.

Gang Green has trouble gaining yards both on the ground (3.9 yards per carry with the score within eight points, ranking 26th) and through the air (a league-low 5.2 yards per attempt), as well as in the red zone (a 22 percent scoring percentage, while the league average is 61 percent).

Los Angeles Rams (-8) at Washington Football Team

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -8

The Rams, meanwhile, are allowing just a 84.0 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks this season, fifth best in the league. Aside from Buffalo’s MVP candidate Josh Allen, none of the other three passers the Rams have faced (Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz) has thrown more than one touchdown against the L.A. defense. Only Wentz managed to avoid a sack; the other three were each sacked at least three times.

Indianapolis Colts (-2) at Cleveland Browns

Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2

The Colts aren’t getting the respect they deserve. They have the NFL’s highest rated defense, according to Pro Football Focus, and that holds true even when adjusted for opponent, according to Football Outsiders. Indy’s defense is also saving almost eight points per game when you account for the down, distance and field position of each play this season, the best mark in the NFL through four weeks, per data from TruMedia.

Season best bets record: 6-6.

The three games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 5 slate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3½) at Chicago Bears

Pick: Chicago Bears +3½

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-2)

Pick: Atlanta Falcons -2

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-6)

Pick: Houston Texans -6

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Tennessee Titans

Pick: Buffalo Bills -1

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-13)

Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +13

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -7

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-5)

Pick: Denver Broncos +5

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-13)

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -13

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (-8)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -8

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-9½)

Pick: Dallas Cowboys -9½

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-7)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -7

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (-7½)