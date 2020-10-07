Tuesday’s memo to teams provided further details on modifications to the protocols that had been mentioned by Goodell. Teams are required to maintain copies of the video from the surveillance system in their facilities for at least 30 days, which will be reviewed by the NFL’s security staff to ensure that mask-wearing requirements and other required measures are being followed.

AD

AD

Teams are to limit players’ time spent in locker rooms and eating areas and adhere to distancing measures. Players and team staffers must wear masks at all times in team facilities and on the practice field, except when a mask cannot be worn by players because of interference with athletic activities. Groups of more than three players, coaches and staffers are prohibited from gathering away from a team’s facility.

Each team now must provide at least five buses, up from two, while traveling, with no bus at more than 50 percent capacity. During games, all individuals in the bench area except for “active” players must wear masks. A free agent joining a team now cannot enter that team’s facility until Day 6 after arrival, following five straight days of coronavirus testing and a point-of-care test on Day 6 before entry. A team cannot bring in more than five players per week for tryouts, with certain exceptions.

The new measures have been enacted after the league was forced to deal with the Titans’ outbreak. The Titans had no new positive test results Tuesday morning for a second straight day, according to a person familiar with the results, after six straight days with positive tests. Eighteen members of the organization, including nine players and nine staffers, tested positive over those six days. The team has had 20 positive cases in all, including two from the previous week.

AD

AD

The NFL plans to make a final decision Wednesday morning about reopening the Titans’ facility. If players, coaches and staffers are then allowed back into the Titans’ facility, they would operate under enhanced protocols with bolstered testing. The Titans are scheduled to play Sunday in Nashville against the Buffalo Bills. Their game this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Oct. 25, in Week 7 of the season.