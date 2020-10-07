The implications for this weekend’s games were not immediately clear.

The Titans had the NFL’s first outbreak on a team this season, as the NFL operates during the pandemic with teams based in their home cities, practicing in their own facilities and playing games in their home stadiums. Their game this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville was postponed by the NFL until Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season; 18 members of the organization, including nine players and nine non-players tested positive in a six-day stretch ending Sunday. But two straight days of no further positive tests results had left the Titans hopeful they’d be permitted to reopen their facility Wednesday, barring further positive tests.

Instead, the Titans’ game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville is in doubt.

The Patriots played Monday night at Kansas City. That game was postponed from Sunday because of positive tests on both teams. Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, according to a person familiar with that result. The Patriots confirmed they learned Friday night of a positive test by a player, without identifying the player. They traveled Monday morning to Kansas City for the game in two planes, one for players who had been exposed to Newton and one for players who had not been exposed to him.

Bill Murray, a defensive lineman on the Patriots’ practice squad, reportedly tested positive Tuesday. He reportedly did not travel with the team to Kansas City. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said after the game that he’d had no issues with the game being played.

This Sunday’s schedule calls for the Raiders to play the Chiefs. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos.

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden and the organization have been fined for failure to comply with league protocols on mask-wearing and players last week were fined for not wearing masks as at a charity gala.