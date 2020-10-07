As for Herbert, humility has kept the 5-foot-9, 212-pound graduate student from taking the Heisman hype too seriously, even after accumulating 357 all-purpose yards to spark last weekend’s 38-31 win against Duke that kept the No. 19 Hokies (2-0) undefeated.

“I’m really to myself,” said Herbert, who ran for 207 yards, the fifth most in a game in school history, and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added 150 yards on three kickoff returns, with a long of 83. “It’s nice. We’re doing a good job, so I see why it’s coming.”

Herbert shattered Mike Imoh’s record for all-purpose yards (294) set in 2004 and became the first Virginia Tech running back to rush for 200 yards since 2008, when Darren Evans ran for 253 against Maryland to set the school record.

Herbert leads the country in yards per carry (12.4), rushing yards per game (155.5) and all-purpose yards per game (276). No other Power Five player is within 100 yards of Herbert in all-purpose yards per game. Florida International’s Lexington Joseph is second, amassing all of his 255 yards in one game on kick returns.

“I think we probably made a relatively quick evaluation in terms of what we thought his talent level was,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said. “We thought it was pretty obvious pretty quickly that he certainly was a guy that from a talent perspective could come in and help.”

Among the top 10 leaders in rushing this season, Herbert is the only running back to have played fewer than three games. He’s also the only running back who has amassed 300 yards in his first two games, displaying power, speed, elusiveness and superior vision.

He was voted ACC running back and specialist of the week, becoming the first player in the history of Virginia Tech, which rose to national prominence in part because of stellar special teams play, to collect 100 rushing yards and 100 yards in kickoff returns in one game.

Herbert had 104 yards and a touchdown on six carries in his Hokies debut, a 45-24 win against North Carolina State.

“Hats off to the O-line,” Herbert said, crediting a group that includes ACC co-offensive lineman of the week Christian Darrisaw, who made his 24th consecutive start at left tackle. “They do a great job up front, make it easy for us going into the secondary before we get touched. That’s a dream for a running back.”

Herbert revealed he played some offensive line during his youth football days, gaining an early appreciation for that group’s mostly unrecognized contributions, at least outside of the locker room. His closest friends from home also are former offensive linemen with whom he played.

Darrisaw and the rest of the offensive line, meanwhile, have been effusive in their assessment of Herbert since he arrived during the offseason from a program that won nine games combined in his four years, including the nadir in 2017 when the Jayhawks went 1-11.

“It’s great to have a running back who will actually communicate with the offensive line,” Hokies reserve guard Doug Nester said.

In 35 games with Kansas, Herbert gained 1,735 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on 320 carries. He played in four games last year under Coach Les Miles, who was in his first season after replacing David Beaty, and was leading the Jayhawks in rushing before announcing his intention to redshirt.

A recently amended NCAA rule allows players to participate in a maximum of four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility.

In a letter to the Kansas community posted to his Twitter page a year ago, Herbert explained it was his intention to remain at the school to play as a redshirt senior. The day before Herbert’s tweet, Miles said in a statement Herbert was “no longer a member of the football program and will not participate in football activities.”

Herbert has declined to address the situation in detail since coming to Blacksburg.

“Most of our investigation became into Khalil and what was he like and that sort of stuff,” Fuente said. “I can tell you from every corner of his life, people stood on the table and said: ‘This is a great young man, and he’ll be great in your locker room. He’ll be a great practice player. Obviously he’s talented.’