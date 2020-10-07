The decision isn’t surprising, given the new regime in Washington has often said it would use this season to evaluate Haskins. But the timing is. It seemed as though Washington would give Haskins more than four games with an offensive supporting cast that ESPN ranked as the league’s worst before the season, and that Rivera himself has acknowledged doesn’t have the firepower to showcase its true potential.
Haskins has struggled at times during the team’s 1-3 start, and the decision to bench him is performance-based, according to one person familiar with the move, rather than related to injuries or the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rivera told the Washington Football Talk podcast that one of the team’s four quarterbacks had coronavirus antibodies, but he could not specify which one.
