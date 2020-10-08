With Haskins inactive, if Allen gets hurt on the first play, Smith is in the game. There’s no alternative.

If both the coaching staff and Smith think that he is ready to play — and they apparently do — then it is just a matter of time, and probably not much of it, before Smith takes over.

Allen, undrafted in 2018, is an admirable overachiever who lost his last six starts with Carolina last year, when he ranked 30th in quarterback rating. Smith has passed for 34,068 yards, 33rd in NFL history, which is more than Hall of Famers Steve Young, Y.A. Tittle, Troy Aikman and Sonny Jurgensen.

Go on, tell me with a straight face this isn’t all about Smith.

The combined record of the NFC East is 3-12-1. Combine that with Washington’s upcoming schedule after Allen (probably) loses to the heavily favored Rams on Sunday.

On deck are the Giants, Cowboys, Giants, Lions, Bengals and Cowboys, all ranked between 22nd and 31st in The Washington Post’s NFL power ratings this week. They’re the dregs.

Remember, Rivera once won the NFC South with a 7-8-1 record. On Wednesday, Rivera said that outsiders don’t see the frustration on the sideline among players when Haskins makes mistakes. That — and the standings — forced his hand.

“Our best chance to win is to put the ball in someone else’s hands,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing. … With the division where it is right now, I’d be stupid not to give it a shot.”

None of this would have happened if the NFC East were not so abysmal. Haskins would have gotten a long leash as the whole league expected. But the Football Team, perhaps desperate for positive attention after a year of PR horrors — I mean, really, “the Football Team” — can’t restrain itself. Gosh, there’s a chance to be one of the few feel good stories of 2020!

If Allen blossoms and knocks all our socks off, good for him. But I think Allen is just the lottery ticket in this deal — with similar low odds to pay off.

Smith’s presence is what drives this decision. Why? If the veteran ends up leading the team, Haskins has no kick. He hasn’t been snubbed. His relationship with Rivera probably isn’t damaged. He just gets to serve an apprenticeship under a superb mentor.

Every NFL quarterback switch makes a big statement to everybody. They’re hard to “take back.” If this quick flip really were simply Allen-for-Haskins, then it probably would be a professional insult that Haskins never forgets.

After only four games — including a decent performance Sunday, when he threw for 314 yards against the Ravens — he would be replaced mostly because the other undistinguished quarterback “knew the system” from his days with Rivera and the Panthers.

That’s a slap on both cheeks that burns even more because Haskins has local roots as a Bullis School grad. Also, how does such a decision play in the locker room because Haskins, his star wide receiver Terry McLaurin and prized rookie Chase Young were all Ohio State stars together?

If, on the other hand, Smith ends up the starter, all that heartburn goes away.

Why would any team care so much about a division title that might be won with a mundane record? After all, the last five games of Washington’s season are very tough, with almost automatic losses to Seattle and Pittsburgh; even with Smith as a possibility, a 5-11 or 6-10 year is likely. Why leave so many questions about Haskins’s development unanswered?

Owner Daniel Snyder has won only two NFC East titles in this century. Also, Snyder loves a great PR story, and Smith would blow the roof off the sentiment meter — whether playing him is sensible or not. In fact, the closer to insane it is to let Smith back on the field, the more attention it gets.

Personally, I don’t want to see Smith play again. Life worked out fine for Joe Theismann after a similar career-ending injury. Smith’s had glory and big wealth. Why play? But our views are irrelevant. This is Smith’s business. Anyone who watched ESPN’s documentary about his recovery knows he is defined by his drive to perform and wants to make one of, if not the most unlikely of comebacks.

Maybe Smith will stub his toe this week and not be active Sunday. Or maybe he will start the second half after studying the Rams’ defense. This is all a moving target.

But it is a very risky one for the future of the franchise. What if Allen plays like he did last year — quite poorly and almost identical statistically to Haskins’s brief career? That helps nothing.

What if my deductions are wrong — sorry, Sherlock — and the franchise really doesn’t want Smith to step on the field? Then the team has Haskins back at quarterback after he’s been given a fast, little-confidence battlefield demotion.

What if, under several plausible scenarios, Washington gets some NFC East wins and ends up at 5-11 or 6-10, with a corresponding draft slot that isn’t going to net the next franchise quarterback?

What does — groan — the future look like then?

Temptation is a dangerous thing. A lousy NFC East has tempted Rivera. Plan A for 2020 was always a sensible one. Find out what you have in Haskins. If he’s not good enough, the record will show it, and you may get a very high draft pick to replace him. If he improves a lot, the future starts looking much better.

Desperate decisions by a desperate franchise have been a Washington trademark for years. Some of us hoped that was changing.

Let’s bench Haskins. Let’s give Allen a shot. If that doesn’t work — fast — let’s put Smith back in at quarterback during our soft stretch of six games against poor teams.

Then we will just watch between our fingers and hope.

Sounds like a plan — well, a Washington Football Team plan, anyway.

