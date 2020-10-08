It’s Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles in a rematch of a memorable Super Bowl quarterbacking duel from nearly three years and a combined several teams ago. Brady’s Buccaneers face Foles’s Bears in an intriguing matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Foles, not Brady, was the star when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Foles was the game’s MVP and his touchdown catch on the famed “Philly Special” trick play is commemorated by a statue at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Foles spent one more season with the Eagles, again taking over for an injured Carson Wentz and leading them to the playoffs, before leaving for Jacksonville and free agent riches. His Jaguars tenure went badly and lasted only one season before he landed in Chicago, and now he makes his second start since being elevated to the starter’s job when Mitchell Trubisky was benched.

He threw a trio of fourth-quarter touchdown passes after relieving Trubisky to pull out a 30-26 triumph at Atlanta in Week 3. Things didn’t go as well for Foles and the Bears in his start Sunday. The Bears didn’t score a touchdown until the game’s final two minutes and lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 19-11. They take a 3-1 record into Thursday night’s game.

The Buccaneers likewise are 3-1 after signing Brady in free agency in the offseason. He won one more Super Bowl with the Patriots, beating the Los Angeles Rams for his sixth title, in the season after losing to Foles and the Eagles. He left New England following last season’s first-round playoff ouster. Many fretted that the coronavirus-altered offseason would slow Brady’s adjustment to his new team, offensive system and teammates. And indeed, the Bucs began the season with a defeat at New Orleans.