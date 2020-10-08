Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network; stream on Amazon Prime Video.
  • What to watch for: It’s Brady vs. Foles in a rematch of a memorable Super Bowl quarterbacking duel from nearly three years and a combined several teams ago. Both teams enter the matchup with 3-1 records, as Brady has adjusted well to his new team and Foles is starting his second game since replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago’s starter.
October 8, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Thursday’s Buccaneers- Bears matchup

By Mark Maske

It’s Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles in a rematch of a memorable Super Bowl quarterbacking duel from nearly three years and a combined several teams ago. Brady’s Buccaneers face Foles’s Bears in an intriguing matchup on “Thursday Night Football” at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Foles, not Brady, was the star when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Foles was the game’s MVP and his touchdown catch on the famed “Philly Special” trick play is commemorated by a statue at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

Foles spent one more season with the Eagles, again taking over for an injured Carson Wentz and leading them to the playoffs, before leaving for Jacksonville and free agent riches. His Jaguars tenure went badly and lasted only one season before he landed in Chicago, and now he makes his second start since being elevated to the starter’s job when Mitchell Trubisky was benched.

He threw a trio of fourth-quarter touchdown passes after relieving Trubisky to pull out a 30-26 triumph at Atlanta in Week 3. Things didn’t go as well for Foles and the Bears in his start Sunday. The Bears didn’t score a touchdown until the game’s final two minutes and lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 19-11. They take a 3-1 record into Thursday night’s game.

The Buccaneers likewise are 3-1 after signing Brady in free agency in the offseason. He won one more Super Bowl with the Patriots, beating the Los Angeles Rams for his sixth title, in the season after losing to Foles and the Eagles. He left New England following last season’s first-round playoff ouster. Many fretted that the coronavirus-altered offseason would slow Brady’s adjustment to his new team, offensive system and teammates. And indeed, the Bucs began the season with a defeat at New Orleans.

They haven’t lost since, and Brady is coming off a superb performance in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in which he amassed 369 passing yards and threw five touchdown passes. Brady’s supporting cast on offense is plagued by injuries for this game. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out, tailback Leonard Fournette was listed as doubtful on the injury report and wideouts Mike Evans and Scotty Miller are questionable.