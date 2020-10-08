“It leaves me scratching my head,” Hall, who is now an analyst for the team’s radio broadcasts, said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “… It just leaves me in disbelief and almost dumbfounded."

Rivera told reporters that Allen’s experience in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system, from their two years together with the Carolina Panthers, was a factor in his decision to turn to the 24-year-old, who threw 16 interceptions in 12 starts in place of an injured Cam Newton last season. Washington traded a fifth-round pick to acquire Allen in March, but absent a true competition for the starting role during training camp, Hall figured the 2020 season would be an extended audition for Haskins to show whether he’s the long-term answer for a team perpetually in search of a quarterback.

AD

AD

“By [Rivera] putting ultimate faith in Dwayne Haskins, it led us to believe that he was the guy and this season was all about helping grow the franchise in the right direction,” Hall said. “Look, I don’t know if Dwayne Haskins can play or not. The point is, I want to find out if he can, and I just don’t believe from what we’ve seen from him so far, that I can make that conclusion.”

Hall wasn’t alone in questioning the timing and rationale of Rivera’s move. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon argued that Haskins is essentially a rookie, with only 11 starts in his career, and rookie quarterbacks are “supposed to stink.” Peyton Manning went 3-13 and Troy Aikman was 0-11 in their first years as starters, he noted.

“It just seems so rushed and so hastily done to bench this guy already, and just why, because you got a guy who you couldn’t win with somewhere else who’s comfortable with your system?” Wilbon said on “Pardon the Interruption.” “I love Ron Rivera. I’m predisposed to root for Ron Rivera, because he was part of my favorite team of my life, the ‘85 Bears. But this to me seems like, ‘What?!’”

AD

AD

Quincy Avery, who has mentored several Black NFL quarterbacks as a private coach, including Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Haskins, expressed disappointment with Rivera’s decision.

“Imagine if they would have given up on Ron Rivera after his first 4 games as a head coach (1-3),” Avery tweeted before noting Turner’s lack of success as a play-caller. “Or his first 6 games (1-5). Or even his first season as a head coach, with a full off season (6-10).”

During an appearance on Peacock’s “Brother From Another,” Avery told hosts Michael Holley and Michael Smith that Haskins was not “being put in a position to be successful” and needed “somebody to have some real faith in him.” He also expounded on a tweet he posted Wednesday that suggested race may have been a factor in Haskins’s not being given more time to prove himself.

AD

AD

“I’m not saying he’s benched because he’s a Black quarterback,” Avery said. “That’s not it at all. But because he’s a Black quarterback, he’s not afforded with the same opportunities to do the things that other White or other quarterbacks in his situation would be afforded.”

Several pundits pointed to Washington’s relative lack of playmakers on offense as a complicating factor in fairly assessing Haskins’s development.

“I didn’t think they gave [Haskins] much of a chance considering what’s around him right now, and what they’re asking him to do,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan. “They’re not productive at that position, but I don’t know the talent around him, outside of Terry McLaurin, is really worthy of being able to make great decisions right now. … I don’t know that Kyle Allen is going to do a lot better or Alex Smith is going to do a lot better, but they just need more production right now from their offense.”

AD

AD

Haskins threw for a career-high 314 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, but he committed four turnovers in a loss to the Browns week before. Washington ranks 30th in points per game.

“I don’t feel so good about this,” Peter Schrager said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Let Haskins play as long as you can until you have to make a change. I’m not in favor of this. I never liked pulling a young quarterback and blaming the quarterback when clearly the offensive line isn’t what it should be, they got rid of their running backs over the offseason and the wide receivers are such a young group.”

Schrager’s co-host, Kyle Brandt, disagreed, saying he liked the move because it was the “hard decision.”

AD

“It tells me Ron Rivera does not want to just play out the string, he wants to win this season, he wants to jump-start this thing,” Brandt said. "… The simple message is Rivera is not content to just coast and go 4-12 this year. He wants to win immediately and he doesn’t care whose feelings he hurts.”

AD

After preaching the importance of development over wins in the first four weeks, going so far as not to use his timeouts in the fourth quarter of a couple of two-score games to protect his players from injury, Rivera acknowledged Wednesday that he sees an opportunity to compete in the awful NFC East. At 1-3, Washington is only a half-game behind the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the division lead.

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann said that Haskins’s benching is “a test” for the young quarterback, and potentially only a small setback in his development.

AD

“I would in no way say that Dwayne is completely done, he can’t play, it’s all over,” Theismann said on The Team 980. “I just think that circumstances in this particular year didn’t allow him to really get up to speed. … What [Washington’s coaches] saw on film from Week 1 to where we are now wasn’t sufficient enough for them to feel like the quarterback position was giving the team a chance to win."

AD

Others are convinced that Rivera pulling the plug on Haskins now signals the coach has already made up his mind about the young signal-caller.

“When you drop a guy to third-string, and one of the guys ahead of him has one leg, I think that’s the end for this kid in Washington,” Wilbon’s co-host, Tony Kornheiser, said, referencing Rivera’s decision to make Alex Smith the backup quarterback against the Rams. “I think they’re now in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.”

AD

The Team 980 host Steve Czaban also sees this as the end for Haskins in Washington.

“That will be a wrap kids,” he said Wednesday. “The Dwayne Haskins era is over. And let me tell you, I feel sick for the kid. He did not get a representative chance. … This is the biggest panic move, maybe since Jim Zorn called back-to-back Swinging Gate fake field goals on a Sunday night. This move is a disaster. It’s a failure because any time that you bench a healthy starting quarterback in Week 4 because he’s not able to play and you spent a No. 1 pick on him, that’s an organizational failure. … You have failed again, Washington Football Team. This is what you do."

AD

Read more from The Post: