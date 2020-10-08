The first-year defensive coordinator tasked to replace retired Bud Foster has been able to provide instruction only virtually, joining the team for meetings via Zoom and communicating with individual players through phone calls or text messaging.

“I guess that’s how I know he’s not in the Bahamas or something,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said. “Because I do see him everyday in our staff meeting and can still hold position meetings remotely. Obviously he still has access to the film from practice and is able to game plan.

“Now, he’s doing it from home with a brand new baby, so I’m sure it’s a stressful time for everybody in that house, but yeah, still intimately involved in what’s going on, just from a distance.”

Fuente had several defensive assistants, including linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, share play-calling duties last weekend. Ryan Smith had overseen the defense during the season-opening win against North Carolina State, 45-24, but the cornerbacks coach was out last week.

Even with a depleted defensive staff and 23 players, most notably starting cornerbacks Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman and the top two reserves at the position, not with the team last weekend, Virginia Tech beat Duke, 38-31, limiting the Blue Devils to 3.8 yards per rush.

Staring safety Divine Deablo also did not play, nor did linebacker Alan Tisdale, a backup who contributes extensively.

It’s unclear how many defensive starters will be absent as Virginia Tech braces for Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell and the Air Raid passing attack. The sophomore is ranked fifth in the ACC in passing yards per game (260).

Last season, Howell set the FBS freshman (non-redshirt) record for passing touchdowns (38) and threw for 3,641 yards with seven interceptions. He was especially effective with the deep ball, completing 38 of 90 for 1,339 yards and 21 touchdowns on throws of at least 20 yards.

“Good quarterback, big offensive line,” Hokies defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said. “I think those running backs get overlooked sometimes by the success they have in the passing game. It’s definitely going to be key for us to get after them early in the game and kind of put them in a position where they have to throw it.”

Howell completed 26 of 49 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns without an interception during last season’s memorable game between the teams. Virginia Tech won, 43-41, in six overtimes after quarterback Quincy Patterson II’s two-point run.

It was the longest game in ACC history and marked the debut of college football’s new overtime rules in which each team must rotate two-point conversation attempts starting in the fifth overtime.

Patterson had been working with the third team before leading the Hokies to the triumph with starter Hendon Hooker hurt and second-stringer Ryan Willis struggling.

Hooker has not played this season because of an undisclosed ailment, but earlier this week, Fuente pronounced the redshirt sophomore a “a full-go.” Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon, has taken the majority of the snaps over the first two games.