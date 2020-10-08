And it was, in fact, something both momentous and calamitous that now has the Yankees suddenly on the edge of extinction, facing a Game 4 against the Rays on Thursday night, down 2-1 in their best-of-five series, and counting on lefty Jordan Montgomery — who hasn’t pitched in more than two weeks, and who posted a 5.11 ERA in 2020 — to extend their season. Survive to see a Game 5, and things might look brighter for the Yankees, who could turn to ace Gerrit Cole to start on short rest.

But should the Yankees fall short, they will long lament a self-inflicted wound that, in hindsight, could serve as a cautionary tale for the remaining teams as they try to navigate an unprecedented division series format featuring as many as five straight games on consecutive days.

When the Yankees made the decision before Tuesday night’s Game 2 to start 21-year-old rookie right-hander Deivi García against the Rays, then replace him early and abruptly with veteran lefty J.A. Happ, it was designed to gain a matchup advantage against a platoon-heavy Rays lineup that was loaded with left-handed bats in anticipation of facing García.

Instead, the move backfired badly. García — who, as would soon became apparent, was operating as an opener — gave up a solo homer to Rays phenom Randy Arozarena in the first inning, and Happ, who entered in the second, gave up two-run bombs to Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot in the second and third, respectively.

The Rays went on to win, 7-5, then won again Wednesday night in Game 3 over Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, moving themselves one more win away from a trip to the American League Championship Series, and burying the Yankees’ brain trust under an avalanche of criticism for a strategic move widely perceived as being too cute in an attempt to “out-Ray” the Rays.

The opener stunt with Garcia and Happ — a move preprogrammed by Yankees Manager Aaron Boone, in consultation with General Manager Brian Cashman and other members of the front office — “was a mistake, and it was a mistake for about 20 different reasons,” analyst Alex Rodriguez, formerly the Yankees’ all-star third baseman, said on Fox Sports. Rodriguez accused the Yankees of “trying to outsmart the Ivy Leaguers” in the Rays’ front office.

“That’s not your game,” Rodriguez said. “Don’t play Jeopardy. Play baseball. Players win championships. We used to say … if the manager can stay out of the game, that would be great. Now we have to [add] front offices have to stay out of the game.”

The Yankees probably would have never been in that position had they not lost starters Luis Severino and James Paxton to injuries and Domingo Germán to a year-long suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy, or had they chosen — high demands or not — to trade for an additional starter at the August 31 trade deadline.

But the Yankees now face an unenviable task: needing to beat the Rays, the American League’s best team in 2020, twice in a row with a pitching staff that suddenly looks vulnerable.

Had they approached Game 2 differently, they might have either García (whom the Rays had never seen before Game 2) or Happ (who held opposing batters to a .184 batting average and .562 OPS over his final four regular season starts), both fully rested for Game 4. Instead, Montgomery gets the ball, and it is unclear whether García or Happ, with just one day of rest apiece, will be available. For García, a hypothetical relief outing would be the first of his big league career.

“It’s going to be a tough battle. But we know there’s no other option,” Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, whose offensive rejuvenation (six homers in five games this postseason) has fueled the team’s offense, said Wednesday night. “We know what’s in front of us.”

The five-games-in-five-days format for this year’s division series — implemented in order to squeeze an extra round into an expanded postseason — has created all sorts of strategic permutations that are only now coming into full view, as the four series approach their endgames. How many days in a row are you willing to pitch your top relievers? How many arms will you need to burn through to secure 27 outs each night?

And the most obvious quandary of all, for any series that reaches Game 5: Do you bring back your Game 1 starter on short rest, or turn to either a fifth starter or some sort of opener/bullpen deployment?

For the Yankees, the choice appears clear: should they survive to see Friday night, they will almost certainly give the ball to Cole, their $324 million ace, in the winner-take-all Game 5. But even that choice would not come without unknowns and risks: Cole, 30, has never started on short rest in his career, which includes 12 prior postseason starts.

No matter the format, aggressive pitching choices this time of year have consequences, as the Yankees found out. By burning through both García and Happ by the fourth inning in Game 2, it affected not only that game but at least the next two: It taxed the bullpen ahead of Tanaka’s start in Game 3, a problem that was exacerbated when Tanaka lasted only four-plus innings himself, and left the Yankees with little choice but to turn to Montgomery in Game 4.