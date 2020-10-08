The first outbreak on an NFL team is not abating and the league must deal with its most complicated scheduling crisis yet. The Titans already are scheduled to play in each of the regular season’s remaining 13 weeks. Their Week 4 game last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville was rescheduled for Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season, originally the Titans’ bye week.

If this Sunday’s game against the Bills cannot be played, there would be no spot on the schedule for the NFL to conveniently place it. The league’s options could include a forfeit by the Titans, a cancellation of the game or the addition of an 18th week to the regular season.

The NFL has had no game cancellations so far while operating during the pandemic with teams based in their home cities, practicing at their own facilities and playing home games in their own stadiums. Two games have been postponed: the Titans-Steelers game and last Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, which was played Monday night in Kansas City, Mo., after positive tests for both teams late last week.

The league has given preliminary consideration to adding a Week 18 to the 17-week regular season to accommodate any rescheduled games, two people familiar with the NFL’s planning said Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a memo Monday that game forfeits and the loss of draft picks were possible for any future violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols necessitating schedule changes or affecting other teams.

The league and the NFL Players Association are investigating the origins of the Titans’ outbreak and the team could face disciplinary measures by the NFL if it is found to have violated protocols. That probe by the league and NFLPA includes investigating whether some Titans players held impermissible workouts last week after the team’s facility was closed, two people familiar with the investigation said Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Titans players worked out Sept. 30 at a private school in Nashville.

One issue could be when the Titans were told that players should not gather away from the team facility, relative to when any workouts were held. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has said he is confident the team complied with protocols. Any discipline imposed upon the Titans, if the improper workouts are corroborated or other violations are substantiated, is expected to be significant, according to a person familiar with the league’s thinking.

The Titans have had consecutive days with positive test results after two straight days with no new positive results. One of the two positive results Wednesday morning turned out to be inconclusive later Wednesday. But that inconclusive result from Wednesday became a confirmed positive in Thursday morning’s testing results.

The Titans placed wide receiver Corey Davis on their covid-19 reserve list Wednesday. That list is for players who test positive or are found through contact-tracing to have been exposed to the virus.

If the Titans-Bills game could be played Monday or Tuesday, the Bills’ game scheduled for next Thursday night against the Chiefs also would have to be rescheduled.

The Patriots, Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders had no new positive results Thursday morning, according to the person familiar with the results. The Patriots’ lack of any new positives Thursday morning was confirmed by a second person with knowledge of the matter.

The Patriots were to work remotely Thursday for a second straight day. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed via social media Wednesday that he’d tested positive, also saying he was asymptomatic. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week, a person familiar with that result confirmed Saturday, and missed Monday night’s loss in Kansas City. The Patriots placed practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray on their covid-19 reserve list Tuesday.