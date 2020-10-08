Pondexter, 37, was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor battery on a “private person’s arrest.” She refused to provide any identification when taken into custody and was held for 48 hours until her release at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Washington Post on Thursday.

She was arrested as a “Jane Doe” but the spokesperson was unable to answer how Pondexter was ultimately identified. The spokesperson also said the department has not received any official missing persons report filed on Pondexter’s behalf. A police report or any additional information were not immediately made available.

The Phoenix Mercury made Pondexter the second overall pick in the 2006 WNBA draft. The Rutgers product spent 13 seasons in the league and had stints with the Mercury, New York Liberty, Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks. A 5-foot-9 guard, Pondexter averaged 16.4 points over 416 career games, appeared in seven all-star games, was voted four times as all-WNBA and won two WNBA championships.

Pondexter was arrested for public intoxication in November and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday in relation to that case, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Pondexter’s agent, Chuck Brown, told USA Today that his client made a scene outside of the jail upon her release. He said her roommate attempted to convince her to go to a hospital before Pondexter walked away.

“She was very angry,” Brown said. “She was saying a lot of stuff that really didn’t make sense. Just out of respect for her privacy, I don’t want to reveal some of the stuff that she said. But it was very consistent with her being on something.”

Pondexter discussed her battles with mental health during the novel coronavirus pandemic on the “Soul Talk: Tapping into the Zone” podcast in May.

“I know this is a sensitive time for a lot of us,” Pondexter said. “And I know a lot of us are feeling like we can’t make it or we can’t go on. I know a lot of us are mentally frustrated or angry or are dealing with all kinds of things we never had to deal with because they’re in the house. So I’m very empathetic about that right now, and I think that my heart is the only place that I can come and that’s just being honest. I think honesty is key. It’s a really sensitive time [for me]. I lost somebody from covid, and to see the effect that it has on the family, it’s like crazy to me, and I don’t know, I just want to make sure everybody’s good at the end of the day.”

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association voiced its distress over the uncertainty of Pondexter’s well-being before she was reported safe.

“We are sharing this out of concern for our fellow WNBPA sister, Cappie Pondexter,” the WNBPA tweeted. “If you have any information, please contact authorities. Please help us spread the word and ensure that she is safe."

“A member of our WNBA family, Cappie Pondexter, is missing,” Washington Mystics center and former Sky teammate Elena Delle Donne wrote. “It’s beyond upsetting and Amanda and I pray that she is safe and sound somewhere. If anyone has any information about Cappie’s whereabouts please contact the authorities.”