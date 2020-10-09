That’s how the Braves are rolling through October. That’s how, on Thursday, they advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001. Starting Monday, they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. The Dodgers, not the Braves, are the team to beat in the NL. But the Braves, like the Dodgers, are 5-0 this postseason after discarding the Cincinnati Reds and the Marlins. The Braves have a stacked offense, an airtight bullpen and, in their NL Division Series sweep of the Marlins, three young starters who stepped up.

Now that they have made their first NLCS in almost two decades, they can rightly eye their first World Series title in 25 years.

“The guys, over the course of this year, they started believing,” Manager Brian Snitker said after the Braves advanced. “We put the whole thing together, really. Once we fought that starting pitching bug, to have a couple of these young guys step in and all of a sudden make strides is really, really good.”

Rotation depth is a lingering question, even after Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright silenced the Marlins. After Mike Soroka tore his right Achilles’ tendon in early August, stripping the Braves of their ace, they waited for Cole Hamels to peel himself off the injured list. Then Hamels was shut down, too, after throwing just 52 pitches in 2020. Atlanta starters finished the regular season with a 5.51 ERA, the worst in the NL. It was a reason — and a compelling one — to doubt how much the Braves’ offense and bullpen could shoulder.

But Max Fried, Anderson and Wright have eased those concerns. Fried, a 26-year-old left-hander, is a Cy Young candidate. Anderson, a 22-year-old rookie, has not allowed a run in 11⅔ postseason innings. And Wright, 25, threw six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Marlins on Thursday. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

Will the Braves’ test get tougher against the Dodgers? Yes. Will they need more than three starters in a seven-game series with no days off? Also yes.

The NLDS still showed Atlanta has the arms to complement its glowing strengths. As a whole, the Braves have allowed five runs in their five playoff games, four of which were shutouts. Wright keyed the most recent one in his postseason debut.

“We flipped the script,” Freeman said Thursday. “Everyone was talking about our offense. Now everyone will be talking about our pitching.”

Freeman is the loud metronome of Atlanta’s order. He hits behind Acuña, one of the game’s best young talents. Freeman hits in front of Ozuna, who led the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBI. Freeman took that spot and made an intriguing MVP case. He trailed only Washington Nationals star Juan Soto in most advanced statistics. And while Soto played 47 games, hurting his bid, Freeman appeared in all 60.

Since Freeman debuted in 2010, the Braves have won four division titles and had four more second-place finishes. They had four playoff runs end in the NLDS and another in the NL wild-card game. This year, before they even took the field, Freeman tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had a fever that spiked to 104.5 degrees. Freeman recounted saying a prayer and pleading, “Please don’t take me.”

“I wasn’t ready. It got a little worrisome that night for me,” Freeman told reporters in July. “I took some NyQuil, Tylenol, and I was able to go to sleep. I was just scared to go to bed. I was scared if I spiked even higher when I was sleeping what would happen. I woke up at 7 a.m. the next morning and I was 101.5, so I was like, ‘Whew, I can take the 101.’ ”

After the Braves beat the Marlins and Freeman reflected on the season, he didn’t say much about his coronavirus experience, about how different his summer could have been. He was ready to discuss the significance of his team getting past the NLDS. The rest, he figured, will be unpacked later.

“I’m just glad the narrative is changing from series win to getting past the division series — there’s not really much to talk about now,” Freeman said. “So we’ll start our own narrative. That’s the great thing about this.”

The Braves’ fate changed when Cristian Pache caught the last out Thursday. The next moments, though, fit a lazy July afternoon, not an October win that bucked years of disappointment.