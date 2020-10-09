With the Capitals facing salary cap constraints — the upper limit for next season is set at $81.5 million — the team repeatedly emphasized that it would have been difficult to re-sign Holtby, but said it would be communicating with his representatives throughout free agency.

Washington signed veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal on Friday, the opening day of free agency in the NHL. The 38-year-old Lundqvist became an unrestricted agent when the New York Rangers bought out the final season of his seven-year contract.

When the Capitals were eliminated from the playoffs in August, Holtby admitted that “certainly” there was a chance that it would be his last game in a Capitals uniform.

The free agent goalie market was deep this offseason with Lundqvist, Jacob Markstrom, Robin Lehner, Anton Khudobin, Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot, Corey Crawford and Holtby all available when the unconventional offseason began.

Holtby, who had been one of the Capitals’ longest-tenured players, had navigated the organization’s highs and lows — from frustrating, premature playoff exits to celebrating a championship with a parade down Constitution Avenue.

The Capitals knew headed into last season that two of the biggest parts of its core were in contract years: Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom. The team gave Backstrom, who negotiated his own contract, a five-year, $46 million extension in January.

At the time, Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan said Holtby was a big part of the team’s success and was “in the mix with [Alex Ovechkin] and Nick as defining our organization.”

During his tenure in Washington, Holtby’s contributions on the ice were as significant as they were off it.

Now, the team will move on without him, welcoming new faces and handing the reins to second-year standout Ilya Samsonov, who is expected to take over the No. 1 goaltending position.

The 23-year-old Samsonov is months removed from suffering an undisclosed injury during the NHL’s layoff period, which was caused by the pandemic. He did not travel with the team to Toronto for the playoffs and instead stayed in Washington to undergo treatment. For now, he is still expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the date of which has still not been set.

The NHL announced Tuesday it is targeting Jan. 1 to begin the season.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.