With the Capitals facing salary cap constraints — the upper limit for next season is set at $81.5 million, unchanged from this past season — they repeatedly emphasized that it would be difficult to re-sign Holtby but said they would communicate with his representatives.

Washington signed Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal Friday, the opening day of free agency in the NHL. The 38-year-old became an unrestricted agent when the New York Rangers bought out the final season of his seven-year contract.

Holtby, who had spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Washington, was coming off a five-year, $30.5 million deal that he signed in 2015. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 as the league’s top goalie and helped anchor the Capitals to the 2018 title, ending years of playoff frustration for the franchise. Last season, Holtby was on a slight decline, posting a 25-14-6 record with a .897 save percentage and 3.11 goals against average.

When the Capitals were eliminated from the playoffs in August, Holtby admitted that “certainly” there was a chance it was his last game in a Capitals uniform.

The free agent goalie market was deep this offseason with Lundqvist, Jacob Markstrom, Anton Khudobin, Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot, Corey Crawford and Holtby available when the unconventional offseason began.

Holtby, who had been one of the Capitals’ longest-tenured players, had navigated the organization’s highs and lows — from frustrating, premature playoff exits to celebrating a championship with a parade down Constitution Avenue.

The Capitals knew heading into this past season that two of the biggest parts of their core were in contract years: Holtby and Nicklas Backstrom. The team gave Backstrom, who negotiated his own contract, a five-year, $46 million extension in January.

At the time, General Manager Brian MacLellan said Holtby was a big part of the team’s success and was “in the mix with [Alex Ovechkin] and Nick as defining our organization.”

During his tenure in Washington, Holtby’s contributions off the ice were as significant as they were on it.

Now the team will move on without him, welcoming new faces and turning to second-year standout Ilya Samsonov, who is expected to take over the No. 1 goaltending position.

The 23-year-old is months removed from suffering an undisclosed injury during the NHL’s pause, which was caused by the pandemic. He did not travel with the team to Toronto for the postseason and instead stayed in Washington to undergo treatment. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the date of which has still not been set.

The NHL announced Tuesday that it is targeting Jan. 1 to begin the season.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.